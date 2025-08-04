EXCLUSIVE: 'I Knew Loni Was Going to Cry and She Did' — Burt Reynolds in His Own Words About the Moment He Told Ex-Wife Anderson Their 11-year Romance Was Over

Now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Smokey and the Bandit star told his then-wife the moment their marriage was over .

Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds had one of Hollywood's most glamorous marriages – and most bitter divorces – before the stars' death Sunday at age 79.

"There's no easy way to tell someone that it's over, especially if she's someone you still love," Reynolds said at the time. "I knew she was going to cry. And she did. There were tears in my eyes, too."

However, after first announcing their separation in 1993, Reynolds exclusively promised a different outcome, calling the divorce the toughest decision he'd ever had to make.

After years of dating, the superstars finally married in 1998, but their union lasted just five years before the two broke up in vicious public fashion, with Reynolds claiming that Anderson was unfaithful and a bad mother, while she claimed that the Deliverance actor had abused her.

Anderson and Reynolds first entered into a relationship after they starred alongside each other in the 1983 action comedy Stroker Ace.

Reynolds blamed his sudden resurgence as a Hollywood heartthrob for the start of the breakup, explaining that he had plenty of time to woo and romance Anderson in the early 1980s, when his career was "in the pits."

"We were inseparable," he said of their early time together. "We went on romantic vacations, we were always going out to candlelight dinners - and even when I had to travel on business, Loni came with me."

But that all changed after Reynolds landed the starring role on the television series Evening Shade, which suddenly supplanted his marriage as the most important thing in his life.

"In Hollywood, you're given only so many chances," he continued. "I had the extraordinary luck of getting two. I had to grab for the brass ring.

"When Shade came along, I wasn't about to pass it up. I needed to get my dignity back and have some money for my family.

"You might say I became a workaholic. I never had a regular night out with the boys, I didn't play poker, and I worked too hard to be having an extramarital affair. That all took its toll on our marriage."