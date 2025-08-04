Bryan Kohberger Moved to Solitary Confinement at Idaho's Most Secure Prison — as It Emerges Madman Could Have Used Second Weapon in Bloodbath Quadruple Murder
University of Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger has been moved to solitary confinement two weeks after he was handed four life sentences without the possibility of parole, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kohberger's transfer to solitary confinement comes as investigators said they could not rule out the possibility he used a second weapon during the vicious murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in November 2022.
Investigators also revealed their theory on why surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen was spared in the attack.
J Block
Kohberger, 30, has been moved into the J Block housing unit at Idaho Maximum Security Prison, according to prison documents.
Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) officials reportedly confirmed the convicted murderer will spend majority of his day alone inside his J Block cell, where he's permitted only one hour of outdoor time and one shower per day.
J Block can house up to 128 inmates, including those in protective custody and on death row.
Second Weapon
Prosecutor Bill Thompson recently opened up about the investigation and Kohberger's plea deal as newly unsealed documents on the case raised more questions about the senseless quadruple homicide.
It was initially believed Kohberger used a Ka-Bar knife to fatally stab all four victims, but Thompson suggested he could have used a second weapon based on Goncalves' injuries.
Thompson told the Idaho Statesman: "There were injuries that appeared to have been caused by something other than the knife, although it could have been the knife.
"I don’t think we can exclude the possibility that there was an additional weapon involved."
Recently unsealed documents from the Moscow Police Department revealed previously unknown details from responding officers' reports.
Officer Corbin Smith noted in his report Goncalves' face had been "disfigured" in the brutal attack. Reports stated Goncalves suffered "more than 20 stab wounds" and blunt-force trauma.
Kernodle was found with defensive wounds on her hands, including deep gashes between her fingers, suggesting she fought with Kohberger before succumbing to her injuries.
Goncalves and Kernodle were said to be stabbed so many times, Mortensen initially misidentified their bodies to responding officers.
Surviving Roommate
Denise Richards' Divorce Drama Erupts: 'RHOBH' Alum Rages At Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers During Chaotic Home Visit With Police After She 'Screamed At His Parents and Swung at His Brother'
Mortensen spoke with officers and recalled hearing someone scream about "somebody" being in the house in the early morning hours of November 13.
She additionally recalled hearing someone run from the third floor, where Goncalves and Mogen's bodies were found together, to the second floor, where Kernodle and Chapin's bodies were discovered. After sounds of "commotion" passed, Mortensen heard a familiar voice say, "You're gonna be fine. I'm gonna help you."
The surviving roommate opened her bedroom door right as Kohberger passed by her room. She watched as he exited the home through a sliding glass door on the second floor.
When asked his thoughts on why Kohberger left Mortensen alone, Thompson said he believed the killer panicked and fled the home.
Thompson explained: "From what Dylan described, I have a hard time imagining that the killer did not see Dylan.
"At that point, he'd been in the house probably longer than he planned and he had killed more people than he planned.
"It wouldn't surprise us that the killer was scared at that point and decided they had to leave, not knowing if law enforcement already had been called."