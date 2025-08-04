Bryan Kohberger Moved to Solitary Confinement at Idaho's Most Secure Prison — as It Emerges Madman Could Have Used Second Weapon in Bloodbath Quadruple Murder

University of Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger has been moved to solitary confinement two weeks after he was handed four life sentences without the possibility of parole, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kohberger's transfer to solitary confinement comes as investigators said they could not rule out the possibility he used a second weapon during the vicious murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in November 2022.

Investigators also revealed their theory on why surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen was spared in the attack.