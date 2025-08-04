Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Denise Richards

Denise Richards' Divorce Drama Erupts: 'RHOBH' Alum Rages At Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers During Chaotic Home Visit With Police After She 'Screamed At His Parents and Swung at His Brother'

Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Police were called to Aaron Phypers' house after Denise Richards allegedly showed up announced and caused a scene.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Denise Richards' divorce from Aaron Phypers has taken another ugly turn.

Police were dispatched to the Calabasas home Phypers shares with his parents and brother on Sunday, August 3, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum showed up and caused a scene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Richards' restraining order against Phypers, 52, prevents the ex-couple from being within 100-yards of each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Unannounced Visit

Split photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Richards showed up to Phypers' house unannounced.

Sources reportedly claimed the Wild Things star, 54, showed up to Phypers' house unannounced to collect their dog.

Richards allegedly went around the back of the home, banged on the door and demanded to be let inside.

Phypers was said to have left as the chaos broke out because of Richards' restraining order against him.

Article continues below advertisement

Animated Richards

Photo of Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Richards banged on the door and demanded to be let inside the home.

Insiders claimed Phypers' parents eventually let Richards inside their home. The Bravo star allegedly demanded she be given her dog, started screaming and waving her finger in their faces.

Then, Richards allegedly turned on Phypers' brother, taking swings at him and throwing mail in his direction.

Paparazzi shots caught Richards standing the driveway talking to at least three officers.

Sources claimed the reality star told police she just wanted her dog.

Article continues below advertisement

Phypers' 83-Year-Old Mom Shaken Up

Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Richards took swings at Phypers' brother and threw mail at him.

Phypers allegedly told officers Richards showed up to his home despite her restraining order against him.

While no arrests were made, photos captured Richards looking animated while Phypers' 83-year-old mother appeared to be shaken up over the ordeal.

The incident is the latest in Richards and Phypers' contentious divorce.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed their date of separation as July 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Abuse Allegations

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Marilyn Monroe

Coroner Who Performed Marilyn Monroe's Autopsy FINALLY Tells All: Thomas Noguchi, 98, Declares He 'Was a Pawn in Their Cover-up' on 63rd Anniversary of Blonde Bombshell's Mysterious Death

split photo of Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Words That Tormented Loni Anderson to The End — How Ex-Husband Burt Reynolds Drove a Dagger Into Her Heart… Declaring Their Marriage Was an 'Empty Shell' After He Was Busted in Torrid 2-Year Extramarital Affair

Photo of Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Richards accused Phypers of being physically violent and giving her a black eye in 2022.

Days after Phypers blindsided Richards with the divorce filing, she asked the court for a temporary restraining order against him claiming he's been violent towards her during their marriage.

Richards included photos of a black eye Phypers allegedly gave her in 2022, though the wellness guru denied ever being abusive and claimed the injury was the result of her drinking.

Most recently, Richards demanded Phypers return her laptop he allegedly stole from her containing explicit photos.

Court documents revealed Richard accused Phypers of violating her restraining order by "disturbing her peace" when he allegedly sent her personal information from the stolen computer to the media, including text messages and photos.

This is a developing story. More to come...

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.