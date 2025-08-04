Denise Richards' Divorce Drama Erupts: 'RHOBH' Alum Rages At Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers During Chaotic Home Visit With Police After She 'Screamed At His Parents and Swung at His Brother'

Denise Richards' divorce from Aaron Phypers has taken another ugly turn.

Police were dispatched to the Calabasas home Phypers shares with his parents and brother on Sunday, August 3, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum showed up and caused a scene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Richards' restraining order against Phypers, 52, prevents the ex-couple from being within 100-yards of each other.