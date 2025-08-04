Denise Richards' Divorce Drama Erupts: 'RHOBH' Alum Rages At Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers During Chaotic Home Visit With Police After She 'Screamed At His Parents and Swung at His Brother'
Denise Richards' divorce from Aaron Phypers has taken another ugly turn.
Police were dispatched to the Calabasas home Phypers shares with his parents and brother on Sunday, August 3, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum showed up and caused a scene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Richards' restraining order against Phypers, 52, prevents the ex-couple from being within 100-yards of each other.
Unannounced Visit
Sources reportedly claimed the Wild Things star, 54, showed up to Phypers' house unannounced to collect their dog.
Richards allegedly went around the back of the home, banged on the door and demanded to be let inside.
Phypers was said to have left as the chaos broke out because of Richards' restraining order against him.
Animated Richards
Insiders claimed Phypers' parents eventually let Richards inside their home. The Bravo star allegedly demanded she be given her dog, started screaming and waving her finger in their faces.
Then, Richards allegedly turned on Phypers' brother, taking swings at him and throwing mail in his direction.
Paparazzi shots caught Richards standing the driveway talking to at least three officers.
Sources claimed the reality star told police she just wanted her dog.
Phypers' 83-Year-Old Mom Shaken Up
Phypers allegedly told officers Richards showed up to his home despite her restraining order against him.
While no arrests were made, photos captured Richards looking animated while Phypers' 83-year-old mother appeared to be shaken up over the ordeal.
The incident is the latest in Richards and Phypers' contentious divorce.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed their date of separation as July 4.
Abuse Allegations
Days after Phypers blindsided Richards with the divorce filing, she asked the court for a temporary restraining order against him claiming he's been violent towards her during their marriage.
Richards included photos of a black eye Phypers allegedly gave her in 2022, though the wellness guru denied ever being abusive and claimed the injury was the result of her drinking.
Most recently, Richards demanded Phypers return her laptop he allegedly stole from her containing explicit photos.
Court documents revealed Richard accused Phypers of violating her restraining order by "disturbing her peace" when he allegedly sent her personal information from the stolen computer to the media, including text messages and photos.
This is a developing story. More to come...