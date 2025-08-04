Coroner Who Performed Marilyn Monroe's Autopsy FINALLY Tells All: Thomas Noguchi, 98, Declares He 'Was a Pawn in Their Cover-up' on 63rd Anniversary of Blonde Bombshell's Mysterious Death

"It was straightforward," Noguchi told Choi for the book. "But an autopsy would need to be done to confirm the death." In the "Additional Information" section of his report, Noguchi had learned the Hollywood legend had been given a prescription for Nembutal two days earlier, and that she was "very despondent" when she spoke to a psychiatrist a day earlier.

During his autopsy, Noguchi, 37 years old at the time, checked to see if Monroe had been injected with any sort of drugs.

Choi wrote: "[Noguchi] checked the usual spots: the crook of the elbow, the upper thigh, in the webbing of the fingers and toes. He found none. He pushed aside her platinum blond hair to examine her scalp. Nothing."