O. J. Simpson's Closest Confidant Dead at Age 63: One-Time Manager Went to the Grave Believing 'The Real Killer Was Notorious Serial Killer Glen Rogers'
O.J. Simpson’s last major cheerleader has died, going to his grave still claiming the accused killer did not murder his estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Norman Pardo, who was also O.J.'s former manager, died at the age of 63 on July 31 after battling a heart condition.
"He lived a hell of a life, he had a hell of a run," Pardo's wife, Jill Mitchell, 63, said about his passing. "He loved life, he loved nature, and he loved just talking with people about his adventures, and now he can’t do it anymore."
O.J.'s Greatest Defender
Pardo penned the 2021 book, Who Really Killed Nicole?: O.J. Simpson's Closest Confidant Tells All, where he made the wild allegations that notorious serial killer Glen Rogers was behind the brutal 1994 slayings of Nicole and Goldman at her Brentwood, California, home.
"O.J. was with the guy who (committed the murders) at the beginning, but after O.J. got cut, he ran out and left," Pardo boldly claimed in an April 2024 interview. “So, O.J. wasn’t really there for all the murders; he was only there and just got cut. The other guy did most of it."
"That’s why O.J. never believed he did it (committed the murders). Because he had already stepped out of the gate by the time it happened," Pardo continued.
“He (Rogers) was there, and our investigators found all the evidence, including where he worked and where he lived."
Cross Country Killer
Pardo began working with Simpson, who died in April 2024 after a battle with prostate cancer, in the late 1990s.
He was also behind a 2019 documentary, Who Killed Nicole, where he alleged that Rogers was able to get close to Nicole by working as a painter at her home under the alias of a man he had murdered.
"This isn’t really that much about O.J. as much as it’s about me finding closure with some other people that died that had no reason to die," Pardo boasted. “This guy, Glen Rogers, claimed to have killed 70 people.”
Shortly after his arrest in 1995, Rogers, who was known as "The Cross Country Killer," claimed to have murdered Nicole and Goldman, but he later recanted the confession.
After spending 30 years on death row in Florida for the 1995 murder of a woman there, Rogers was executed in March at the age of 62.
Stunning Acquittal
In what became known as the "Trial of the Century," O.J. was sensationally found not guilty in October 1995 of the bloody murders of Nicole and Goldman.
Following the verdict, the victims' families brought a civil suit against the former NFL star. He was found liable for the wrongful deaths of Nicole and Goldman in 1997, and a jury awarded the families $33.5million. O.J. only paid a small fraction of that amount, which had swelled to more than $100 million at the time of his death after interest accrued.
O.J.'s Prison Time
While O.J. skated on the murder charges, he did end up in prison. The Juice was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008, involving an incident the year before in Las Vegas, where O.J. and several associates robbed a memorabilia dealer.
Even though he was sentenced to a whopping 33 years in prison, O.J. was eligible for parole after only nine years and was released from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada in 2017.