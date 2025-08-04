O. J. Simpson's Closest Confidant Dead at Age 63: One-Time Manager Went to the Grave Believing 'The Real Killer Was Notorious Serial Killer Glen Rogers'

O.J. Simpson’s last major cheerleader has died, going to his grave still claiming the accused killer did not murder his estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Norman Pardo, who was also O.J.'s former manager, died at the age of 63 on July 31 after battling a heart condition.

"He lived a hell of a life, he had a hell of a run," Pardo's wife, Jill Mitchell, 63, said about his passing. "He loved life, he loved nature, and he loved just talking with people about his adventures, and now he can’t do it anymore."