Home > News > OJ Simpson

O. J. Simpson's Closest Confidant Dead at Age 63: One-Time Manager Went to the Grave Believing 'The Real Killer Was Notorious Serial Killer Glen Rogers'

Photo of O.J. Simpson and Norman Pardo
Source: MEGA;Eric Hunley/YouTube

Norman Pardo claimed a serial killer was responsible for O.J. Simpson's wife's murder.

Aug. 4 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

O.J. Simpson’s last major cheerleader has died, going to his grave still claiming the accused killer did not murder his estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Norman Pardo, who was also O.J.'s former manager, died at the age of 63 on July 31 after battling a heart condition.

"He lived a hell of a life, he had a hell of a run," Pardo's wife, Jill Mitchell, 63, said about his passing. "He loved life, he loved nature, and he loved just talking with people about his adventures, and now he can’t do it anymore."

O.J.'s Greatest Defender

Photo of Norman Pardo
Source: Eric Hunley/YouTube

Pardo pegged the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman on a notorious serial killer.

Pardo penned the 2021 book, Who Really Killed Nicole?: O.J. Simpson's Closest Confidant Tells All, where he made the wild allegations that notorious serial killer Glen Rogers was behind the brutal 1994 slayings of Nicole and Goldman at her Brentwood, California, home.

"O.J. was with the guy who (committed the murders) at the beginning, but after O.J. got cut, he ran out and left," Pardo boldly claimed in an April 2024 interview. “So, O.J. wasn’t really there for all the murders; he was only there and just got cut. The other guy did most of it."

"That’s why O.J. never believed he did it (committed the murders). Because he had already stepped out of the gate by the time it happened," Pardo continued.

“He (Rogers) was there, and our investigators found all the evidence, including where he worked and where he lived."

Cross Country Killer

Photo of Glen Powerll
Source: Florida Department of Corrections

Rogers was convicted of two murders but suspected in three other killings.

Pardo began working with Simpson, who died in April 2024 after a battle with prostate cancer, in the late 1990s.

He was also behind a 2019 documentary, Who Killed Nicole, where he alleged that Rogers was able to get close to Nicole by working as a painter at her home under the alias of a man he had murdered.

"This isn’t really that much about O.J. as much as it’s about me finding closure with some other people that died that had no reason to die," Pardo boasted. “This guy, Glen Rogers, claimed to have killed 70 people.”

Shortly after his arrest in 1995, Rogers, who was known as "The Cross Country Killer," claimed to have murdered Nicole and Goldman, but he later recanted the confession.

After spending 30 years on death row in Florida for the 1995 murder of a woman there, Rogers was executed in March at the age of 62.

Stunning Acquittal

Photo of O.J. Simpson
Source: MEGA

Simpson's dream team of lawyers convinced a jury he did not kill his wife and her friend.

In what became known as the "Trial of the Century," O.J. was sensationally found not guilty in October 1995 of the bloody murders of Nicole and Goldman.

Following the verdict, the victims' families brought a civil suit against the former NFL star. He was found liable for the wrongful deaths of Nicole and Goldman in 1997, and a jury awarded the families $33.5million. O.J. only paid a small fraction of that amount, which had swelled to more than $100 million at the time of his death after interest accrued.

O.J.'s Prison Time

Photo of O.J., Simpson
Source: MEGA

O.J. served nine years of a 33-year prison sentence for armed robbery.

While O.J. skated on the murder charges, he did end up in prison. The Juice was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008, involving an incident the year before in Las Vegas, where O.J. and several associates robbed a memorabilia dealer.

Even though he was sentenced to a whopping 33 years in prison, O.J. was eligible for parole after only nine years and was released from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada in 2017.

