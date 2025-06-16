EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Brown Simpson Murder 31 Years On — How Her Slaughtered Pal Ron Goldman's Devastated Family Are STILL Waging Painful War For $117Million 'Wrongful Death' Payout

Nearly thirty years have passed since Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson's families brought a civil lawsuit against O.J. Simpson following their murders on June 12, 1994.

While Simpson was acquitted of the double murders in his criminal trial, a 1997 civil lawsuit filed by the Brown and Goldman families found the disgraced NFL star liable for Ron and Nicole's death, and subsequently awarded their loved ones $33.5million with interest. But the families are still waiting to be paid the full amount they're owed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Goldman family's ongoing fight against Simpson's estate for more than $100million.