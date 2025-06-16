EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Brown Simpson Murder 31 Years On — How Her Slaughtered Pal Ron Goldman's Devastated Family Are STILL Waging Painful War For $117Million 'Wrongful Death' Payout
Nearly thirty years have passed since Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson's families brought a civil lawsuit against O.J. Simpson following their murders on June 12, 1994.
While Simpson was acquitted of the double murders in his criminal trial, a 1997 civil lawsuit filed by the Brown and Goldman families found the disgraced NFL star liable for Ron and Nicole's death, and subsequently awarded their loved ones $33.5million with interest. But the families are still waiting to be paid the full amount they're owed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Goldman family's ongoing fight against Simpson's estate for more than $100million.
O.J. 'Died Without Penance'
Of the $33.5million settlement, which jumped to over $100million with interest, O.J. only paid the Brown and Goldman families a measly $133,000.
When O.J. passed away aged 76 on April 10, 2024, the Goldman family's attorney, David Cook, declared he "died without penance."
Cook reportedly said: "He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred (Goldman, Ron's father), never, anything, never."
In order to avoid paying the settlement amount, O.J. fled California, where the civil suit was filed, and moved to states like Florida and Nevada, where his assets were protected by state law.
How O.J. Dodged Payment
By living in Florida and Nevada, O.J.'s NFL pension and his homes could not be seized to cover his outstanding debt.
Cook noted: "He (still) owes on the current status of the judgment."
At the time of his death, he was still on the hook for $114million, which included interest.
The Goldman's attorney said because of O.J.'s death, a legal team would be required to investigate his estate and determine whether or not it's worth pursuing the uncollected debt.
$117Million Creditor's Claim
He explained: "We need to get a lawyer or several lawyers who deal with this, very smart people to determine who it is or who it would be, and (start) taking depositions from people and/or finding out who they are and what information we need. It's a big deal."
Three months after O.J.'s death, Fred Goldman filed a $117million creditor's claim against his estate in July 2024.
The filing stated: "I affirm that the amount of the claim, $117,041,675.27 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing thereafter at the daily rate of $26,402.3630, or the alternative claim amount as explained above, $73,148,948.71 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing at the daily rate thereafter of $16,638.73, is justly due. I also affirm that all payments have been credited and there are no offsets known to the affiant."
O.J. left his estate to his children, and his longtime attorney and executor Malcolm LaVergne made it clear he was going to put up a fight to protect his late client's riches.
Current Legal Battle
LaVergne said at the time: "I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."
Later, LaVergne walked back his statement. He admitted his declaration "was pretty harsh" and agreed to “get this thing resolved in a calm and dispassionate manner."
Almost a year since Fred's filing and the Goldman family has reportedly been unsuccessful at accessing O.J.'s trust or NFL pension.
Since their 1997 civil lawsuit, the Goldman family has scored one legal victory when they acquired the rights to O.J.'s infamous book, If I Did It, which was initially canceled for publication.
The Goldmans ultimately changed the title to If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer and published the controversial work.