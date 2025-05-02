EXCLUSIVE: Feds Secretly Probed O.J. Simpson’s Connections to a Colombian Cartel That Moved Cocaine Shipments to North Dakota and Minnesota in Multimillion-Dollar Operation
One year after O.J. Simpson's death, insiders came forward and claimed the disgraced NFL star was once implicated in a multi-state Colombian cocaine distribution ring, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Simpson's former manager Norman Pardo alleged: "O.J. was connected to the cartels."
Pardo continued: "He was a facilitator. He tended to bring together someone who wanted to purchase cocaine with the people who were selling it.
"He was like an agent for the drug market."
The allegations were said to be sparked from the April 2024 arrest of Simpson's close friend Barrett Prody, 52, the brother of Simpson's former longtime girlfriend Christine Prody.
While Simpson died aged 76 of prostate cancer four days before Prody's arrest, investigators allegedly pressed his pal about the accused murderer's involvement in a multimillion dollar operation that moved drug shipments of up to 55 pounds from Colombia to North Dakota and Minnesota via Florida.
Prody's mom Cathy Bellmore said "O.J. Simpson" was the first topic investigators wanted to know about when they were interrogating her son.
She added: "They kept asking my son about him. They thought this was going to be the Case of the Century because O.J. was involved."
Of course, Simpson was already at the center of the so-called "Trial of the Century" when he was accused of brutally murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.
Simpson was found not guilty of the double murder in 1994.
While he was acquitted, the Brown and Goldman families were awarded $33.5million in a civil suit, which allegedly forced the ex-NFL player to earn income using his underground connections to pay his overwhelming amount of debt.
Pardo said: "O.J. got a lot of percentages for just about everything he did. He never did anybody a favor where he wasn't paid."
In 2001, federal agents investigating a separate drug and money-laundering operation raided Simpson's Miami home, though he was not charged.
Court records revealed Prody pleaded guilty to criminal enterprise, money laundering and obstruction of justice.
He was sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison on April 14.
DEA Omaha Division Acting Special Agent in Charge Rafael Mattei said: "Prody pushed a substantial amount of cocaine into Fargo and Moorhead with little concern for the lives impacted and families destroyed by this poisonous product."
Meanwhile, Prody's mother believed her son's sentencing was extreme due to Simpson's connection.
She said: "It was a complete witch hunt against him and I think it has a lot to do with his association to O.J."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Simpson's longtime lawyer-turned-executor of his estate Malcolm LaVergne revealed they were notified of a massive tax lien against his estate for $572,402.69 from the State of California in May 2024.
LaVergne said the unforeseen circumstance could interfere with the estate's plans to settle part of the settlement to the Brown and Goldman families. The judgement had ballooned to $100million because of interest on the unpaid debt.
Simpson's longtime lawyer has recently started a war with Justin Simpson and sued him after he allegedly moved into his late father's Las Vegas home without permission from the estate.
His lawsuit seeks to evict Justin, claiming Simpson's son has no right to live in the property and alleged the move is a ploy to shield the property from creditors.