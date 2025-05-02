EXCLUSIVE: Feds Secretly Probed O.J. Simpson’s Connections to a Colombian Cartel That Moved Cocaine Shipments to North Dakota and Minnesota in Multimillion-Dollar Operation

Simpson's former manager Norman Pardo alleged: "O.J. was connected to the cartels."

One year after O.J. Simpson 's death, insiders came forward and claimed the disgraced NFL star was once implicated in a multi-state Colombian cocaine distribution ring, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Simpson was accused of being a 'facilitator' between those looking for drugs and dealers.

Pardo continued: "He was a facilitator. He tended to bring together someone who wanted to purchase cocaine with the people who were selling it.

"He was like an agent for the drug market."

The allegations were said to be sparked from the April 2024 arrest of Simpson's close friend Barrett Prody, 52, the brother of Simpson's former longtime girlfriend Christine Prody.