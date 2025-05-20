EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson's Stunning 'Murder' Confession Revealed A Year After Killer NFL Star's Death — 'I've Done Something Terrible!'

A distraught Cowlings repeated the astonishing confession to girlfriend Jennifer Peace, a former porn star who broke her silence in an interview on the eve of her September 2 appearance before a Los Angeles grand jury investigating Cowlings' connections to the case.

RadarOnline.com met with Peace at three different L.A. hotels, and spent several days talking to her about the revelations Cowlings shared with her – revelations that began even before the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ronald Goldman and climaxed with the shocking confession.

"It was on a Monday, only three days after A.C. had been arrested with O.J. after leading police on that freeway chase," said Peace, 23. "I had been watching it on TV and talking on the phone to two of A.C.'s friends. I knew what Al had been telling me for weeks before the murders happened. He said O.J. hadn’t been acting like himself."

Peace, who worked under the name Devon Shire in X-rated films, said Cowlings first brought up his concern about O.J. during a tryst several days before the murders. And she still remembers Cowlings' exact words: "I’m worried about O.J. He’s been really distracted lately and keeps flying into rages about Nicole. He's not himself. I'm afraid of what he's capable of."

Peace continued: "A.C. said O.J. had become obsessed with Ron Goldman after he saw him driving Nicole's Ferrari, and was stalking him, trying to get him alone so he could intimidate him and make him stop seeing Nicole."

"Al said: 'O.J. was out one night following Ron, and he kept calling me from all these different places, either from phone booths or a car phone, saying that he was behind Ron every step of the way.'"

"Al then told me he had loaned O.J. his black leather gloves. This was all before the murders, so I didn’t think anything of it." Eight days after the murders, Peace said she joined Cowlings in Room 406 at the Radisson Bel-Air Summit Hotel, less than two miles from the crime scene on Bundy Drive in Brentwood.

RadarOnline.com learned Cowlings checked into the hotel in the early hours of June 21, handing over a $250 cash deposit for the room. Later the same day, he was handed back $90.94 in cash, after charges for the room, parking, one local phone call and drinks from the minibar totaled $159.06.