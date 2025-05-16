EXCLUSIVE: The Secrets O.J. Simpson's Mistress Took to the Grave Revealed — And How They Could Have Been 'Crucial' at Double Murder Trial
O.J. Simpson's former mistress could have provided "crucial" testimony against the disgraced NFL star at his double murder trial, but instead chose to take her secrets to the grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former model and 80s music video icon Tawny Kitaen, who died aged 59 in May 2021, was said to have intimate knowledge of how Simpson abused wife Nicole Brown Simpson, but chose to stay silent when the Juice was on trial for her and Ron Goldman's brutal murders.
A Torrid Affair
Despite knowing Simpson, who died aged 76 in April 2024, was physically abusive to his wife, Kitaen chose to carry on her affair with the ex-NFL star for several years.
A source told us: "Tawny knew what Nicole was going through with O.J., but ignored the horror stories and continued to see him anyway. She never spoke about his abuses – even when he was on trial for Nicole's murder."
While Kitaen kept quiet about what she knew about Simpson's marriage, the insider said her testimony "could have been crucial to getting a conviction."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Simpson was acquitted of double murder in October 1995, though he was later found liable for the wrongful deaths of Nicole and Goldman in a 1997 civil trial and was ordered to pay their families millions.
Sources claimed before her murder, Nicole was aware of Simpson and Kitaen's affair – and whenever she would confront him about it, he would brutally beat her.
Nicole's close friend Faye Resnick once recalled: "Nicole told me O.J. had a three-year affair with Tawny during their marriage and she'd had so many beatings over Tawny she couldn't even count them."
Nicole's Desperate Plea
Nicole was even said to once write to Kitaen in a desperate effort to warn her about Simpson's violent behavior. She detailed the beatings she had already survived – and told Kitaen she expected to die at her husband's hands, according to insiders.
The mother-of-two begged Kitaen to leave her husband alone and find a single man, but Kitaen dismissed the letter and continued seeing Simpson.
Meanwhile, Simpson began seeing another woman – Paula Barbieri – at the same time he was sleeping with Kitaen.
Kitaen Went to Her Grave 'Tortured With Guilt'
When Simpson was on trial for Nicole and Goldman's murders, he denied ever being physically abusive to his wife – even when confronted with a letter Nicole wrote stating he "beat the hell out of me."
Despite Nicole's warning and her intimate knowledge, Kitaen stayed silent and refused to torpedo Simpson's testimony.
After the "Trial of the Century," Kitaen's life spiraled out of control. She battled drug and alcohol addiction and was later arrested for domestic violence after her ex-husband Chuck Finley, claimed she kicked him while he was driving in 2002.
Charges against Kitaen were eventually dropped after she attended counseling.
But sources insisted Kitaen went to the grave "tortured with guilt" for her refusal to expose the truth about Simpson.