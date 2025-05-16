EXCLUSIVE: The Secrets O.J. Simpson's Mistress Took to the Grave Revealed — And How They Could Have Been 'Crucial' at Double Murder Trial

Former model and 80s music video icon Tawny Kitaen , who died aged 59 in May 2021, was said to have intimate knowledge of how Simpson abused wife Nicole Brown Simpson , but chose to stay silent when the Juice was on trial for her and Ron Goldman's brutal murders.

O.J. Simpson 's former mistress could have provided "crucial" testimony against the disgraced NFL star at his double murder trial, but instead chose to take her secrets to the grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite knowing Simpson, who died aged 76 in April 2024, was physically abusive to his wife, Kitaen chose to carry on her affair with the ex-NFL star for several years.

A source told us: "Tawny knew what Nicole was going through with O.J., but ignored the horror stories and continued to see him anyway. She never spoke about his abuses – even when he was on trial for Nicole's murder."

While Kitaen kept quiet about what she knew about Simpson's marriage, the insider said her testimony "could have been crucial to getting a conviction."