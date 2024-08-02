O.J. Simpson Prosecutor Marcia Clarke to Be Subpoenaed to Testify in Explosive Murder Accomplice Defamation Lawsuit
O.J. Simpson's longtime friend and robbery accomplice got a judge's permission to call Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor from Simpson's murder trial, for testimony in his $20 million defamation case against a Florida newspaper, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.
Charles "Charlie" Ehrlich is suing the Miami New Times, alleging the outlet published an article falsely suggesting he was an accomplice in the deadly stabbings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
According to the latest filing in his case, a judge granted the ex-con's request to subpoena Clark along with her co-prosecutor on the Simpson case, Christopher Darden, and the former Los Angeles police chief on the investigation, Mark Fuhrman for depositions. Clark and her team were unable to sway the jury in the sensational 1994 double murder trial, and Simpson was famously acquitted.
In his motion, Ehrlich argued these individuals "have knowledge of some of the issues in this case."
He had also asked for permission to subpoena Simpson for a deposition, citing the same reason, but the embattled NFL athlete died just two days after the judge granted the request.
Ehrlich is suing the newspaper, alleging the September 2021 article made "false, salacious, and highly offensive statements" about him when they reported on a "fictionalized version of events" from a leaked movie script.
The article explored "a script circulating around Hollywood" for a project titled Juiced, which challenges the official account of the grisly slayings. The script presented an alternate scenario where Ehrlich, a former Miami dug trafficker, tagged along with Simpson on the night of the murders "to squeeze him for cocaine debts, sending the former NFL great into a rage.”
The ex-con, whose rap sheet includes helping Simpson carry out his 2007 Las Vegas armed robbery, claimed he was in Miami that night and asserted the screenplay was a "fictionalized version of events."
His complaint states: "An objective reader of the Article is left with the impression that Mr. Ehrlich participated in the murders of June 12, 1994, even though New Times was aware that the script is a work of fiction and was not based on the factual events of the O.J. Simpson case."
- O.J. Simpson’s Estate Hit With $117 Million Creditor’s Claim by Dad of Slaughtered Ron Goldman Months After Disgraced NFL Star’s Death
- O.J. Simpson's In Memoriam Segment at BET Awards Sparks Fury, Nicole Brown's Family Demands Apology: 'Inappropriate to Give a Murderer Recognition'
- Bombshell First Look: O.J. Simpson FBI Files Reveal Italian Shoe Print Found at Crime Scene Was Large Focus, Rambling Letters Sent to Investigators — PHOTOS
The New Times reporter noted there was uncertainty as to whether the story was based on "fact or fiction," writing in the article that Ehrlich's "presence on the night of the murders is open for debate."
“But even if someone was with Simpson that night, which is certainly plausible, was it Charlie Ehrlich? He may have promised never to tell, but he cagily offers that the screenplay contains some untruths," the article reads.
Ehrlich claimed the newspaper ignored “that its source had no credibility and had a history of manipulative and deceitful behavior" and "continues to disseminate the Article on its website and in print despite acknowledging that the script was not factual.”
The script, written by Los Angeles producer Erik Laibe, was given to the outlet by a "self-described whistleblower," per the report.
Laibe told the outlet the plot details came from Ehrlich himself, who narrated the story. He claimed to have purchased the rights from Ehrlich and explained he was still "vetting" the ex-con's claims.
"What the truth is — who knows?"
Laibe wondered: "What is Charlie's motivation in all of this? Money?" adding, "If it's believed" — "it" being the Juiced version of the murder — "it immediately puts [Charlie] in prison. There's no statute of limitations on murder. Hence our dilemma."
While Simpson was cleared of criminal charges, he was found liable for the killings in a civil suit filed by Goldman's family. Ehrlich was never charged in connection to the crime.
Ehrlich is seeking $20 million in damages from the Miami New Times for alleged harm to his personal and professional reputation as well as “causing him to endure death threats and significant humiliation, and emotional distress.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.