O.J. Simpson Prosecutor Marcia Clarke to Be Subpoenaed to Testify in Explosive Murder Accomplice Defamation Lawsuit

O.J. Simpson's longtime friend and robbery accomplice got a judge's permission to call Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor from Simpson's murder trial, for testimony in his $20 million defamation case against a Florida newspaper, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.

Charles "Charlie" Ehrlich is suing the Miami New Times, alleging the outlet published an article falsely suggesting he was an accomplice in the deadly stabbings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

According to the latest filing in his case, a judge granted the ex-con's request to subpoena Clark along with her co-prosecutor on the Simpson case, Christopher Darden, and the former Los Angeles police chief on the investigation, Mark Fuhrman for depositions. Clark and her team were unable to sway the jury in the sensational 1994 double murder trial, and Simpson was famously acquitted.