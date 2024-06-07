Bombshell First Look: O.J. Simpson FBI Files Reveal Italian Shoe Print Found at Crime Scene Was Large Focus, Rambling Letters Sent to Investigators — PHOTOS
Newly revealed FBI files focused on the 1994 Simpson-Goldman double murders provide further insight into the investigation nearly two months after O.J.'s death.
A handful of docs from the 475-pages released on Friday detail the extensive list of evidence that was collected from the scene of the crime and how the Bruno Magli shoes worn by the killer became the centerpiece during the now-infamous "trial of the century."
Fiber samples, hair strands, and blood stains were all contained and taken in for testing. It was noted that debris from the shovel located in O.J.'s car was also sent to the criminologist.
"There was a shovel that was approximately 5 feet long," Detective Mark Fuhrman previously said about the discovery. "It was, I can't remember if it was a pointed or a flat-nosed shovel but it was turned point down, in other words, the cutting edge down. And there was a large piece of heavy-gauge plastic that was tucked in the side cargo area in the rear part of the vehicle."
The former NFL star was tried in connection with the brutal 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman at her Los Angeles, California, home, and was ultimately acquitted after a dramatic 11-month legal showdown.
O.J. was later found liable for the deaths in a civil suit brought by the families.
Newly released files include rambling letters addressed to the FBI night supervisor around that time from a person who claimed to have had premonitions about the murders.
Authorities were keen to learn if Simpson was involved by connecting him to a purchase of size 12 Bruno Magli-style shoes, which an FBI expert testified were worn the day Nicole and Ron were viciously stabbed to death.
Part of the records detail an FBI visit to Italy to research the manufacture and distribution for the Italian shoemaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.
- REVEALED: O.J. Simpson's Six-Figure Tax Debt Could Impact Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman's Families Collecting Multi-Million Judgment
- O.J.'s Shocking Murder Confession: What 'Guilt-Ridden' Simpson Told Close Pal About Nicole Brown Simpson's Gruesome Slaying Nearly 30 Years After Her Death
- 'The End of a Chapter': Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Break Their Silence on O.J.'s Death
"I know that Bruno Magli makes shoes that look like the shoes they had in court that's involved with this case, I would have never worn those ugly-ass shoes," Simpson declared in his deposition.
The killer left behind a shoe print stamped in the victims' blood from a "Lorenzo model."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"If Bruno Magli can provide shipping info, shipper may have record of who signed for shipment at store and this may help to locate sales info," one page of the files read.
More recently, O.J.'s executor of his estate backpedaled on earlier comments indicating he would block any claims for settlement money from Goldman's family members, who were awarded millions along with Nicole's family in a civil judgment that was never paid in full.