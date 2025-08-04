EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Words That Tormented Loni Anderson to The End — How Ex-Husband Burt Reynolds Drove a Dagger Into Her Heart… Declaring Their Marriage Was an 'Empty Shell' After He Was Busted in Torrid 2-Year Extramarital Affair

Anderson and Reynolds were famously married from 1988 to 1994, and adopted son Quinton together. But the Smokey and the Bandit star spent nearly their entire union infatuated with another woman.

Reynolds, who died in 2018 at age 82, first met Tampa, Florida, cocktail waitress Pam Seals a month before his wedding with Anderson. The two would enter into a two-year secret affair that would eventually drive Reynolds and Anderson apart.

After his death, Seals exclusively told RadarOnline.com that she was "devastated" by the news.

"I’m just very sad," she told Radar in 2018. "There’s a lot of wonderful things I’d like to say about Burt, who was a truly wonderful man."