EXCLUSIVE: 'Coroner to the Stars' Thomas Noguchi at the Center of New True Crime Biography — Revealing Bombshell Details on Sinatra's Secret Letter, the Battle Against Racism and Hollywood Scandals

Anne Soon Choi is hauling 'Coroner to the Stars' Thomas Noguchi back into the spotlight with her shape-shifting biography. L.A. Coroner: Thomas Noguchi and Death in Hollywood exposes Noguchi's journey from morgue to media sensation – and now, RadarOnline.com can reveal why Choi felt compelled to tell the story of the man who uncovered Hollywood's darkest secrets.

Choi first became interested in Noguchi's story when she picked up his memoir in a dollar bin back in the '90s.

In her new book, which drops April 22, the award-winning historian dives into the scandal-soaked legacy of Noguchi – the man behind the autopsies of legends like Marilyn Monroe, Robert F. Kennedy, and Natalie Wood. For Choi, Dr. Noguchi's story stuck with her the moment she discovered his memoir in a dollar bin at a New York City bookstore back in the '90s.

Source: MEGA Choi's new book dives into the autopsies of Hollywood legends like Marilyn Monroe.

She told us: "What grabbed my attention was that it was in the mystery bin and it was the first time I had seen a book by an Asian American author. "In the 90s, aside from Amy Tan, there were very few Asian American authors that were publishing trade books, especially true crime. "I paid a $1 for it and went to a café and started reading and I couldn’t put it down. Here was Dr. Noguchi in the thick of it – Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe, RFK, etc., and despite knowing about this history, I had never heard of him."

At the time, Choi said she was uncertain about her career path but kept the book with her as she moved around. In 2017, while working on an academic project that required travel, Choi realized a local project on Noguchi might be a better fit. She began researching Noguchi’s history and, by the time the Covid-19 lockdown hit, she had gathered substantial archival material.

'L.A. Coroner: Thomas Noguchi and Death in Hollywood' uncovers Noguchi’s rise from behind-the-scenes pathologist to headline-grabbing media figure.

With the newfound time during lockdown, Choi was able to dive deeper into Dr. Noguchi's story and decided to turn her research into a full biography. This book proved to be difficult for Choi, as many of the key figures from the 60s and 70s were no longer alive. Additionally, she faced the challenge of numerous county records being lost or destroyed over time.

After getting help from librarians and activists, she finally got the ball rolling – and found some shocking discoveries along the way, such as a scathing letter Frank Sinatra had written to Noguchi. Choi recalled: "One of the most surprising things I found was in the Kenneth Hahn (a Los Angeles County Supervisor) collection was a handwritten letter on fancy stationary from Frank Sinatra that expressed his outrage about Dr. Noguchi."

When it came time to release the book, Choi told us many publishing houses were more focused on the celebrity cases than telling Noguchi's full story – but that wasn't her priority. She explained: "There are many excellent books about Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Wood, etc. But I wanted to tell Dr. Noguchi’s story and while the cases did play a significant role in the arc of his career, so did the racial politics of the 1960s and 1970s, the postwar history of Japanese Americans, the rise of forensic science and so much more.

"If I couldn't do right by Dr. Noguchi’s story, I didn’t want to do the project because what would be the point of that? "I was fortunate that my agent, Michael Signorelli was supportive and in the end found the right home for the project at Third State Books, the first publishing house dedicated to Asian American and Pacific Islander authors and stories."

Choi has explained how much Noguchi repeated faced scrutiny throughout his career due to his direct remarks and fondness for the spotlight, which ultimately led to his exit from office. However, she stressed this scrutiny is what highlights the importance of remembering multifaceted Asian American figures – flaws and all.

And while Choi recognizes the publishing industry often prioritizes celebrity-driven stories, she believes there's a way to combine both star power and deeper, more intricate stories. She told RadarOnline.com: "Publishing is a business so I get that and celebrity sells books but readers want more and that readers deserve and want complex narratives and sometimes you can have both!"

Source: MEGA The biography delves into Noguchi's findings when examining actress Sharon Tate's body.

Choi further expressed how authors of color often face the challenge of being seen as filling a "quota" or being limited to writing only about their personal experiences. Recognizing the significance of exploring identity in writing, she said: "Writers of color should have the same freedom to write about whatever they want like their white counterparts.

"But I think it’s great that in the last five years there are so many writers of color writing in so many genres but still publishing can do better." As a U.S. immigration historian, Choi said her work has focused on Asian American history "most likely because it allows me a way to think about how I as an immigrant fit into the U.S."

The author also said she is a huge true crime/mystery reader herself, and writing about Noguchi allowed her to have "the best of both worlds." She added: "But no matter the subject, I do have to feel a connection to the subject. I like complicated messy narratives because most people’s lives are complicated and messy."

Source: MEGA 'L.A. Coroner' reveals shocking details found in RFK's autopsy, which led Noguchi to believe there were two gunman in his death.

When it comes to the aspects of Noguchi's life Choi is most eager for readers to discover in L.A. Coroner, she's especially passionate about showcasing his groundbreaking impact on the field of forensics. She dished: "I am really excited to share how Dr. Noguchi was able to rise to such prominence at a moment when all the cards were stacked against him and how he fought for his job (twice!) after being fired and how the Japanese community mobilized behind him.