EXCLUSIVE: Was Marilyn Monroe Murdered? Fresh Details Emerge About Hollywood Bombshell's Death 63 Years Later – And How a Detective Said It Looked Like a 'Staged Scene'

She was the woman who knew too much – which is why some believe blond bombshell Marilyn Monroe didn’t die of an apparent overdose of barbiturates on Aug. 4, 1962, but rather a deliberate act of malice: murder.

Monroe’s housekeeper, Eunice Murray, found the Hollywood goddess' lifeless body shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 5. Once the police arrived (four hours later, because Murray had to wait to get the okay from 20th Century Fox, she later told authorities), the investigation began as the paparazzi snapped away outside, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the coroner on the scene declared Marilyn's death was due to an overdose of "some drug," others strongly suspected foul play, RadarOnline.com can also reveal, after reading excerpts from the new true crime thriller The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe, by James Patterson and Imogen Edwards-Jones.