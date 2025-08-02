Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Battle Over Prince George's Future – Prince William Wants to Ship Son, 12, Off to Boarding School Despite Kate Middleton's Fears

Prince William has his own ideas when it comes to his kids' schooling, and they're different from Kate Middleton's.

Aug. 2 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton is losing her battle to keep Prince George from getting shipped off to a snooty boarding school – and palace insiders fear the thought of being separated from her firstborn son may be too much for the fragile cancer survivor to endure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A royal source revealed future monarch Prince William, 43, wants his 12-year-old heir to be educated at William's alma mater, Eton College, and insiders expect Princess Kate's hard-headed hubby will get his way ... and George will be sent to the school in September 2026.

"I think Kate is really sad because she doesn't want him to go away," the source claimed. "She's very nervous, and she wants to spend more time with him."

It Will Take A 'Toll' On Kate

William is pushing for his son, George, to attend his alma mater, the elite Eton College.
William is pushing for his son, George, to attend his alma mater, the elite Eton College.

In 2024, the Princess of Wales, 43, revealed that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer after planned abdominal surgery, but she was in remission following chemotherapy.

However, insiders are concerned Middleton could still be grappling with the effects of her grueling treatment.

The palace source predicts that George's absence from the family's quaint home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor will "take a toll on her physical health. She might feel guilty in a way. The past few years have been filled with a lot of lows because of her illness, and I'm sure she just wants to be with her family as much as she can. When George goes away, she will not get that chance, and she undoubtedly will not be happy with that."

Fears For George's Safety

Photo of Kate Middleton
Courtiers warned Middleton may struggle with health setbacks once George leaves Adelaide Cottage.

Courtiers also fear Middleton may be overcome with worries for George's safety.

"In this day and age of social media," explained the expert, "she is concerned about George's privacy, and since he'll be away at school, she won't have eyes on him. That will most likely tear her apart inside to know that she's not there to protect him."

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also expected to follow George into boarding school life.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also expected to follow George into boarding school life.

Making matters worse, insiders said the couple's 10-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, will also likely enroll in a boarding school two years after George, and their youngest, 7-year-old Prince Louis, may follow in their footsteps.

"If Kate is not close to George or any of her children," said the source, "it could cause a lot of anxiety for her. And she doesn't need to be dealing with anxiety right now."

