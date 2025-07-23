Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton Anxious About Shipping Prince George Off To Boarding School – With Fears His Absence Will 'Take A Toll On Her Physically'

Kate Middleton feels anxious over Prince George attending boarding school, fearing impact on her health.

July 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Concerned Princess Kate Middleton is losing her battle to keep her eldest son from being shipped off to an elite boarding school – and she's desperate to keep her precious 10-year-old near her home long-term, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kate is devastated that Prince George will be sent to an elite private school that's miles away," a high-level royal palace courtier told RadarOnline.com.

"But future monarch Prince William, 43, believes it's a rite of passage. He went to boarding school at 12 years old. He attended Prince William's alma mater, Eton College – and sources expect Middleton's firstborn will be shipped off as early as next September 2026."

Kate's Life After Chemo

kate middleton anxious prince george boarding school fears
Source: MEGA

Prince William sees boarding school as tradition, but Princess Kate is heartbroken.

The insider observed: "Sources close to Kate say that Kate is really sad and anxious, she doesn't want to send her little boy to a place that's so far away, and she wants to spend more time with him."

The 42-year-old beauty – who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year – is still in remission following grueling rounds of chemotherapy.

Insiders claimed Princess kate could be grappling with the effect on her mental health of the prince going away.

The boy predicts that George's absence from the family's daily home life at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor will "take a toll on her physical wellbeing." She feels guilty in a lot of ways because years have been filled with illness, and "I'm sure she wants to be with her family as much as she can. When George goes away, she will not get that chance, and she will not be happy with that."

kate middleton anxious prince george boarding school fears
Source: MEGA

Courtiers said Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may follow Prince George's elite path.

Courtiers also warned Middleton may be extremely worried for George's safety if he's targeted by kidnappers or school bullies.

The insider said: "In this day and age of social media, she is concerned about George's privacy, and since he'll be away at school, she won't have eyes on him. What mother in her right mind wouldn't want to know she's not there making matters worse."

Insiders believe the couple's 10-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, will also likely enroll in a boarding school two years after George – and their youngest, 7-year-old Prince Louis, may follow in future footsteps.

kate middleton anxious prince george boarding school fears
Source: MEGA

Eton College plans for Prince George leave cancer-survivor Princess Kate anxious and emotional.

Courtiers discreetly shared the hands-on mom is already worried her busy royal duties could affect her private moments with her precious kids.

The insider warned: "If she's not there to encourage and care for her children, it could give her a lot of anxiety."

