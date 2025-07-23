Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Cobra Kai' Star Martin Kove Sparks Concern After BITING His Co-Star At Fan Convention – Before Being Booted From The Event By Cops

Photo of Martin Kove
Source: MEGA

Cobra Kai star Martin Kove sparked concern after biting a co-star and getting booted by police from the event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Twisted Cobra Kai baddie Martin Kove has caused outrage by biting co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim at a fan convention, and RadarOnline.com can reveal terrified friends of the martial arts ace are running for the exits and warning her not to come back for another Cobra Kai moment.

Sources said the 78-year-old "tough guy" – best known as the ruthless martial arts ringleader in Cobra Kai – exploded in real life, biting the actress in a fit of rage so big it's going to be a steep climb back into everyone's good graces.

Article continues below advertisement

The Odd Behavior

Article continues below advertisement
cobra kai martin kove bites co star booted fan event police
Source: MEGA

Alicia Hannah-Kim was left bruised after Martin Kove bit her at Summer Con.

Article continues below advertisement

"Martin is good at playing villains on-screen," said an insider, "but he was generally known to be harmless," said one source.

"Sure, he has a temper and a big bark, but never saw him as a threat. No one expected this kind of behavior in public, least of all at an event with fans and minors."

Kove thought he was "being playful in the moment" when he chomped down on Hannah-Kim's arm and then kissed it at the Washington State Summer Con in Puyallup on June 22.

But Hannah-Kim said she had merely walked in and said hello before the unprovoked attack and that he bit her so hard, he nearly drew blood, leaving her bruised and angry.

Article continues below advertisement
cobra kai martin kove bites co star booted fan event police
Source: MEGA

Jesse Kove is reportedly embarrassed as his father's outburst shocks 'Cobra Kai' fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Police made Kove leave the event in disgrace. "I deeply regret and apologize for my actions toward Alicia, the genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn't deserve to be put in this position," Kove said in a statement. "I've always respected her as a professional and her exceptional work on Cobra Kai."

Although Hannah-Kim didn't press charges and declined to get the cops involved, she gave police her report.

"Most fans think of Martin's bad man act as the same breath as his villainous roles," said the source. "In reality, the aggression crosses the line – no one will want anything to do with him after this."

Article continues below advertisement

Just A...Joke

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Did Ozzy Osbourne Tour On His Deathbed To Pay Off Debt? Rocker Leaves Behind $5Million Tax Bill — As His Money Woes Are Exposed After Passing at 76

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Was In 'Great Deal of Pain' and 'Pushed Himself' to Perform For Fans at Farewell Show Before Rocker's Death at Age 76

Article continues below advertisement
cobra kai martin kove bites co star booted fan event police
Source: MEGA

Police booted Martin from the event after his shocking attack on co-star Hannah-Kim.

Even Kove's son Jesse, who also appears in Cobra Kai, is embarrassed by his father. The Hollywood police may not come after the legend for simple battery, but insiders said the damage to his reputation is staggering.

"Kove claims it was a joke, and maybe in the moment it was all laughing material," a pal said, "but what he did is no laughing matter."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.