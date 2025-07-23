EXCLUSIVE: 'Cobra Kai' Star Martin Kove Sparks Concern After BITING His Co-Star At Fan Convention – Before Being Booted From The Event By Cops

"Martin is good at playing villains on-screen," said an insider, "but he was generally known to be harmless," said one source.

"Sure, he has a temper and a big bark, but never saw him as a threat. No one expected this kind of behavior in public, least of all at an event with fans and minors."

Kove thought he was "being playful in the moment" when he chomped down on Hannah-Kim's arm and then kissed it at the Washington State Summer Con in Puyallup on June 22.

But Hannah-Kim said she had merely walked in and said hello before the unprovoked attack and that he bit her so hard, he nearly drew blood, leaving her bruised and angry.