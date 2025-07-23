EXCLUSIVE: 'Cobra Kai' Star Martin Kove Sparks Concern After BITING His Co-Star At Fan Convention – Before Being Booted From The Event By Cops
Twisted Cobra Kai baddie Martin Kove has caused outrage by biting co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim at a fan convention, and RadarOnline.com can reveal terrified friends of the martial arts ace are running for the exits and warning her not to come back for another Cobra Kai moment.
Sources said the 78-year-old "tough guy" – best known as the ruthless martial arts ringleader in Cobra Kai – exploded in real life, biting the actress in a fit of rage so big it's going to be a steep climb back into everyone's good graces.
The Odd Behavior
"Martin is good at playing villains on-screen," said an insider, "but he was generally known to be harmless," said one source.
"Sure, he has a temper and a big bark, but never saw him as a threat. No one expected this kind of behavior in public, least of all at an event with fans and minors."
Kove thought he was "being playful in the moment" when he chomped down on Hannah-Kim's arm and then kissed it at the Washington State Summer Con in Puyallup on June 22.
But Hannah-Kim said she had merely walked in and said hello before the unprovoked attack and that he bit her so hard, he nearly drew blood, leaving her bruised and angry.
Police made Kove leave the event in disgrace. "I deeply regret and apologize for my actions toward Alicia, the genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn't deserve to be put in this position," Kove said in a statement. "I've always respected her as a professional and her exceptional work on Cobra Kai."
Although Hannah-Kim didn't press charges and declined to get the cops involved, she gave police her report.
"Most fans think of Martin's bad man act as the same breath as his villainous roles," said the source. "In reality, the aggression crosses the line – no one will want anything to do with him after this."
Just A...Joke
Even Kove's son Jesse, who also appears in Cobra Kai, is embarrassed by his father. The Hollywood police may not come after the legend for simple battery, but insiders said the damage to his reputation is staggering.
"Kove claims it was a joke, and maybe in the moment it was all laughing material," a pal said, "but what he did is no laughing matter."