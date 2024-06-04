Your tip
Prince William and Kate Middleton Rely on Inner Circle for Support as Cancer-Stricken Princess of Wales Undergoes Chemotherapy

william kate
Jun. 4 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been leaning on their inner circle as the cancer-stricken Princess of Wales undergoes chemotherapy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

With Prince Harry ousted from the Royal Family and tensions at an all-time high between the brothers, the Prince of Wales must look elsewhere for support during the trying time.

"[William's] brother is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on," a royal expert said, according to OK! Magazine.

william buckingham garden party
Source: MEGA

Prince William attended the Buckingham Palace Garden Party without Kate late last month.

"When two people in a family fall out, it makes life very difficult not only for them but for the rest of the family too," British journalist Jennie Bond, a longtime Royal commentator, also said. "Loyalties are tested and there is no easy answer. This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family."

Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, and announced she was in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment following an abdominal surgery in January.

buckingham garden party

Royal cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and Zara Tindall were by William's side at the garden party.

Late last month, the Princess of Wales was absent from the Buckingham Palace Garden Party amid a break from royal duties to focus on her health. William, Kate's husband and the father of their three children, attended the event alongside cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, indicating the Princesses of York may be stepping into the support role.

In an Instagram post, Eugenie expressed being eager to help out, writing, “Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country."

Prince William
Royal cousin Zara Tindall and her husband, Rugby player Mike Tindall, were also by William's side at the garden party.

Cameron Walker, a GB News royal correspondent, called the turnout "a nice surprise," adding, “Prince William does want to see his cousins take on a bit more of an informal role when it comes to engagements."

“The idea of a slimmed-down monarchy might start to be a thing of the past," he continued. “It is a case of Prince William taking after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and rallying around his cousins like Queen Elizabeth did and asking them to help out as and when, so watch this space.”

prince william kate middleton terrified meghan markle prince harry face monarchy
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Kate planned to be absent from the upcoming wedding of the 7th Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor.

“I suspect we may see Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and Peter Philips out and about and doing more engagements for the royal family in an informal capacity," Walker added, “But I must stress that does not mean becoming working royals.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Prince William planned to attend the upcoming wedding of his close friend, the 7th Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, without his wife. Prince Harry, who also had a tight friendship with the Westminster royal, was expected to be absent along with his wife, Meghan Markle.

During an awkward phone call with Grosvenor, Harry reportedly agreed it would be best if the Sussexes skipped out on the event, aiming to prevent the bad blood between Harry and William from overshadowing the grand event.

