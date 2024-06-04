Prince William and Kate Middleton Rely on Inner Circle for Support as Cancer-Stricken Princess of Wales Undergoes Chemotherapy

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been leaning on their inner circle as the cancer-stricken Princess of Wales undergoes chemotherapy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

With Prince Harry ousted from the Royal Family and tensions at an all-time high between the brothers, the Prince of Wales must look elsewhere for support during the trying time.

"[William's] brother is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on," a royal expert said, according to OK! Magazine.