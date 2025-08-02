EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta's Dead Career Hits a New Tune – 'Grease' Icon Pairs Up With Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr for New Venture After Movie Flop

John Travolta's tune You're the One That I Want is now aimed at legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr. The pair has been teaming up and belting out songs together ... on and off the stage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"John has a fantastic voice and the moves to go with it, which he proved in Grease and Saturday Night Fever," said an insider. "People are genuinely glad to see him get out there and flex his talents again."

The 71-year-old Pulp Fiction star gave the crowd a thrill when he joined Starr in singing the Beatles hit With a Little Help From My Friends at a recent concert in Clearwater, Florida, which is near Travolta's Ocala home.