John Travolta
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta's Dead Career Hits a New Tune – 'Grease' Icon Pairs Up With Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr for New Venture After Movie Flop

Photo of John Travolta, Ringo Starr
Source: MEGA

John Travolta and Ringo Starr have teamed up to make some magic.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 2 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

John Travolta's tune You're the One That I Want is now aimed at legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr. The pair has been teaming up and belting out songs together ... on and off the stage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"John has a fantastic voice and the moves to go with it, which he proved in Grease and Saturday Night Fever," said an insider. "People are genuinely glad to see him get out there and flex his talents again."

The 71-year-old Pulp Fiction star gave the crowd a thrill when he joined Starr in singing the Beatles hit With a Little Help From My Friends at a recent concert in Clearwater, Florida, which is near Travolta's Ocala home.

Future Song In The Woks?

Photo of John Travolta, Ringo Starr
Source: MEGA

Starr and Travolta wowed Florida fans with a duet of the Beatles' 'With a Little Help From My Friends.'

"John had a blast performing with Ringo and his band that night, and Ringo is encouraging him to do more of it," said the insider. "John has great pipes and a sense of rhythm, and he can sing and dance at the same time, which he's proved again and again."

The source added: "They get together when they can to jam and feed each other lyrics. No one would be surprised if they cut a single together – they're that good."

Back In His Step

Kelly Preston's loss still lingers, but insiders said Ringo's influence has reignited Travolta's spark.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Preston's loss still lingers, but insiders said Starr's influence has reignited Travolta's spark.

Sources said the partnership has put a spring back in Travolta's step, even though he still misses his wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 at age 57 after two years of secretly battling breast cancer.

"Of course, he misses Kelly and everything they had together, but he's finally coming out of his shell," said a source. "He's ready to get out there and sing and let it roll. There are rock stars doing it into their 80s and 90s, and John's joining the bandwagon."

