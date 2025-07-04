EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's New Cancer Agony — We Reveal Grim Reason Behind Princess of Wales Latest Disappearance

As has previously been reported, courtiers have claimed the mother-of-three was diagnosed with ovarian cancer following a planned abdominal surgery in January 2024.

In September, Middleton announced she had completed her course of preventative chemotherapy — and in early 2025 shared the joyful news that she was in remission.

The Princess vanished from public view early last year - and revealed her shocking diagnosis in a March 2024 video, which captured the normally robust royal looking wan and sickly.

Now Middleton has disappeared again, insiders worry she's grappling with the effects of treatment – and my not be totally out of the woods.

Tipsters also say her husband and the rest of the royal family are inspired by her bravery, yet are deeply concerned as they're counting on Middleton to serve as a William’s Queen after the passing of King Charles, 76, who is also living with an undisclosed form of cancer believed to be incurable.