EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's New Cancer Agony — We Reveal Grim Reason Behind Princess of Wales Latest Disappearance
Kate Middleton has sparked new fears for health by skipping the annual Royal Ascot horse racing event, four days after the future queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Color alongside husband Prince William.
RadarOnline.com can reveal cancer survivor Middleton, 43, was initially cited in the carriage list for Ascot's Royal Procession on June 18, but her absence was announced at the 11th hour – and glum-looking William was later photographed solo at the meeting.
Royal No-Show
Royal aides claimed the released program was an "error," and palace sources said the future Queen was "disappointed” to miss Royal Ascot, but “has to find the right balance as she fully returns to public facing duties."
However, some royal watchers believe the statement could be a cover-up to hide the true condition of the Princess of Wales.
Fans have pointed out Middleton has long been a regular at Royal Ascot – only missing the 2024 event as she underwent grueling treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.
'Not Out Of The Woods Yet'
As has previously been reported, courtiers have claimed the mother-of-three was diagnosed with ovarian cancer following a planned abdominal surgery in January 2024.
In September, Middleton announced she had completed her course of preventative chemotherapy — and in early 2025 shared the joyful news that she was in remission.
The Princess vanished from public view early last year - and revealed her shocking diagnosis in a March 2024 video, which captured the normally robust royal looking wan and sickly.
Now Middleton has disappeared again, insiders worry she's grappling with the effects of treatment – and my not be totally out of the woods.
Tipsters also say her husband and the rest of the royal family are inspired by her bravery, yet are deeply concerned as they're counting on Middleton to serve as a William’s Queen after the passing of King Charles, 76, who is also living with an undisclosed form of cancer believed to be incurable.
Two days after missing Royal Ascot, Middleton released a heartfelt image of support of children’s hospices.
Courtiers say the statement indicates the survey is a cause hitting close to home for Middleton, enhancing the already pronounced empathy that may have driven her to resume public duties while still embroiled in her private struggles.
The plucky princess was on hand to hand to celebrate the king's birthday at Trooping the Color and attended the Order of the Garter service two days later.
A royal source said Middleton "knows she should not overdo things," adding, "Things have not been plain sailing."
Courtiers say the royal appears frustrated and fearful about her recent setback – and may secretly be worrying she may never fully recover.
Harry's Worries Over Kate
Meanwhile, sources say William is growing increasingly frantic about his wife – even as he remains bitter over his estranged brother Prince Harry's bashing of the royal family.
An insider says California-based Harry remains invested in the wellbeing of his sister-in-law, explaining: "He worries Kate might be struggling more than people realize.
"He knows she’s the type to put on a brave face no matter what she’s going through, so of course he's very concerned."