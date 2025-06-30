Definitive Marilyn Monroe Death Theory Emerges — Read Her Chilling Last Words About Kennedys Revealed And How They Are 'Proof' She Was Bumped Off to Protect Political Dynasty

Skolsky, who had been friends with Monroe for decades, claimed the Hollywood icon went off on the Kennedys during a call with him, and confirmed she was meeting one of them that particular night.

Recordings from a secret surveillance microphone, which had been hidden in Monroe's home, revealed that a meeting did take place. The equipment was installed by former vice detective Fred Otash, who made his living as a "fact verifier" for gossip magazines.

In the recording, RFK, along with English actor Peter Lawford in attendance, was in a volatile fight with Monroe, who demanded to know why he was not eager to tie the knot with her. Both brothers were rumored to be in a relationship with Monroe at some point.

According to Otash, the exchange was "a violent argument about their relationship and the commitment and promises Bobby made to her. She said she was passed around like a piece of meat."