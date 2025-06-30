Definitive Marilyn Monroe Death Theory Emerges — Read Her Chilling Last Words About Kennedys Revealed And How They Are 'Proof' She Was Bumped Off to Protect Political Dynasty
Marilyn Monroe's tragic death continues to spark wild conspiracy theories, most notably that President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Robert 'Bobby' Kennedy, were behind the blonde bombshell's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The iconic actress' own words are said to have been proof that the political brothers had everything to do with her passing, as journalist Sid Skolsky recalls speaking to Monroe before her death
Monroe's Brutal Fight Revealed
Skolsky, who had been friends with Monroe for decades, claimed the Hollywood icon went off on the Kennedys during a call with him, and confirmed she was meeting one of them that particular night.
Recordings from a secret surveillance microphone, which had been hidden in Monroe's home, revealed that a meeting did take place. The equipment was installed by former vice detective Fred Otash, who made his living as a "fact verifier" for gossip magazines.
In the recording, RFK, along with English actor Peter Lawford in attendance, was in a volatile fight with Monroe, who demanded to know why he was not eager to tie the knot with her. Both brothers were rumored to be in a relationship with Monroe at some point.
According to Otash, the exchange was "a violent argument about their relationship and the commitment and promises Bobby made to her. She said she was passed around like a piece of meat."
In the recording, RFK, then US attorney general, raised his voice control, and made it clear he was not leaving without Monroe's little red book, which is said to have included "political things" she discussed with both Kennedy brothers.
"Where the f--- is it?’ RFK was heard in the recording asking Monroe. "We have to know. It’s important to the family. We can make any arrangements you want, but we must find it."
According to Otash, Monroe "was screaming. Bobby gets the pillow and he muffles her on the bed to keep the neighbors from hearing. She finally quieted down, and then he was looking to get out of there."
'I Know A lot of Secrets...'
Later on in the night, Monroe spoke on the phone with a mysterious caller, and rambled about "betrayals... men in high places... clandestine love affairs."
"I know a lot of secrets about the Kennedys. Dangerous ones," she said on the call, and to another caller she claimed to have news that "will one day shock the whole world."
Lawford also called Monroe, as the pair were supposed to have dinner; however, he noted pain in her voice.
"Say goodbye to Pat (Lawford's wife), say goodbye to Jack, and say goodbye to yourself, be..." Monroe said on the call, according to the recording.
Was She Pregnant?
It is August 5, 1962, Monroe was found naked and lying on her back on the bed, clutching her telephone. She was announced dead, with a barbiturate overdose as the cause of death.
Another conspiracy theory claimed Monroe was pregnant with JFK's baby during his 1960 presidential campaign, and declassified FBI files suggested rogue government operatives plotted her demise.
A source said: "Marilyn got pregnant halfway through the movie Let's Make Love, in which she costarred with French actor Yves Montand. At the time, she was married to playwright Arthur Miller, but she was cheating on him with JFK."
JFK is said to have told her she couldn't go through with the pregnancy to preserve his image amid his presidential campaign. Monroe was then hospitalized for 10 days.
While her hospitalization was said to be for "exhaustion," a source claimed she "had an abortion."