Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Denise Richards
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Divorce From Hell Turns Even Nastier as Ex-Husband Aaron Phypers Plans 'Humiliating' Tell-all About Failed Marriage to 'RHOBH' Star

photo of denise richards
Source: MEGA

Denise's divorce grows nastier as Aaron Phypers plans a humiliating tell-all about their marriage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Beautiful Denise Richards was blindsided by husband Aaron Phypers' shocking divorce filing – and now The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is dreading the prospect of getting taken to the cleaners by her money-hungry ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not only is Phypers, 52, angling to cash in at 54-year-old Richards' expense, he's also adding the insult of plotting a humiliating tell-all about their six-year marriage, sources said.

"This divorce is getting nasty very quickly, as he's demanding a fortune from Denise," an insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

'No Income' Issues

Article continues below advertisement
Denise Richards is bracing for a messy split as Aaron Phypers seeks a fortune and lists $105K in monthly expenses.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards is bracing for a messy split as Aaron Phypers seeks a fortune and lists $105K in monthly expenses.

Article continues below advertisement

The out-of-work wellness guru said he has no income and didn't list any assets, property, or money in the bank and is seeking spousal support, according to divorce papers cited by Us Weekly, which were filed July 7 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

"I had to close down my business last year and have made [no] income since," he explained in the petition, as per the outlet's report.

Phypers shuttered his Malibu wellness center, Quantum 360, after being sued for alleged fraud by a late patient's widower in a case that's ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement
Phypers claimed he's broke, demands spousal support, and threatens a tell-all on Richards.
Source: MEGA

Phypers claimed he's broke, demands spousal support, and threatens a tell-all on Richards.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, he's asserting that his soon-to-be ex-wife earns over $250,000 a month from her OnlyFans account, promotions and reality shows – such as the recently wrapped Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

Aaron listed his monthly expenses at a whopping $105,000 – including $8,000 for utilities, $10,000 for groceries, $15,000 for dining out, $5,000 for laundry and $20,000 for clothes.

"Denise is obviously telling people that there's no way she earns $250K a month," the insider said. "The expenses he's detailed are insane, but he's saying he's got receipts ... and he's got a strong lawyer."

Article continues below advertisement

Going To Get Messier

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jennifer Lopez's 'Mortified' Kids 'Pleading With Her to Stop Yapping About Sex Life With Ben Affleck'

Photos of Priscilla Presley

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla’s Plastic Surgery Nightmare! Puffy Lips, Trout Pout and Poisoning — Rare Images of The King’s Ex-Wife Reveal Her Tragic Pain

Article continues below advertisement
'I had to close down my business,' said Phypers, whose shuttered Quantum 360 is facing a fraud lawsuit.
Source: MEGA

'I had to close down my business,' said Phypers, whose shuttered Quantum 360 is facing a fraud lawsuit.

The source said Phypers also has the ability to make the split even messier – by dishing dirt on Richards and their marriage – as he's been "taking notes."

The insider added: "Denise can squawk and balk all she wants, but he says she needs to pay up. No one would be surprised if he goes for at least half of her $6 million fortune.

"She's willing to fight tooth and nail to make sure he doesn't walk like a bandit with her cash."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.