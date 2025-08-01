EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Divorce From Hell Turns Even Nastier as Ex-Husband Aaron Phypers Plans 'Humiliating' Tell-all About Failed Marriage to 'RHOBH' Star
Beautiful Denise Richards was blindsided by husband Aaron Phypers' shocking divorce filing – and now The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is dreading the prospect of getting taken to the cleaners by her money-hungry ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Not only is Phypers, 52, angling to cash in at 54-year-old Richards' expense, he's also adding the insult of plotting a humiliating tell-all about their six-year marriage, sources said.
"This divorce is getting nasty very quickly, as he's demanding a fortune from Denise," an insider said.
'No Income' Issues
The out-of-work wellness guru said he has no income and didn't list any assets, property, or money in the bank and is seeking spousal support, according to divorce papers cited by Us Weekly, which were filed July 7 in Los Angeles Superior Court.
"I had to close down my business last year and have made [no] income since," he explained in the petition, as per the outlet's report.
Phypers shuttered his Malibu wellness center, Quantum 360, after being sued for alleged fraud by a late patient's widower in a case that's ongoing.
Now, he's asserting that his soon-to-be ex-wife earns over $250,000 a month from her OnlyFans account, promotions and reality shows – such as the recently wrapped Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.
Aaron listed his monthly expenses at a whopping $105,000 – including $8,000 for utilities, $10,000 for groceries, $15,000 for dining out, $5,000 for laundry and $20,000 for clothes.
"Denise is obviously telling people that there's no way she earns $250K a month," the insider said. "The expenses he's detailed are insane, but he's saying he's got receipts ... and he's got a strong lawyer."
Going To Get Messier
The source said Phypers also has the ability to make the split even messier – by dishing dirt on Richards and their marriage – as he's been "taking notes."
The insider added: "Denise can squawk and balk all she wants, but he says she needs to pay up. No one would be surprised if he goes for at least half of her $6 million fortune.
"She's willing to fight tooth and nail to make sure he doesn't walk like a bandit with her cash."