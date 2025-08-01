EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Divorce From Hell Turns Even Nastier as Ex-Husband Aaron Phypers Plans 'Humiliating' Tell-all About Failed Marriage to 'RHOBH' Star

Beautiful Denise Richards was blindsided by husband Aaron Phypers' shocking divorce filing – and now The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is dreading the prospect of getting taken to the cleaners by her money-hungry ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not only is Phypers, 52, angling to cash in at 54-year-old Richards' expense, he's also adding the insult of plotting a humiliating tell-all about their six-year marriage, sources said.

"This divorce is getting nasty very quickly, as he's demanding a fortune from Denise," an insider said.