WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Trump, Melania, Epstein, Ghislaine AND Prince Andrew PICTURED at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 — The Same Year the President Claims He Booted Sex Creep From His Private Club in Florida … For 'Stealing' Virginia Giuffre
Donald Trump has bragged he booted his old pal Jeffrey Epstein out of the spa at his Mar-a-Lago compound for trying to "steal" workers from the center — insisting: "I said, listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa."
But a world-exclusive image obtained by RadarOnline.com has the potential to sensationally blow his claim out of the water.
The picture shows the then-53-year-old property tycoon hosting convicted sex offender Epstein, 46 at the time, along with his madam Ghislaine Maxwell, then 38, Prince Andrew, then 39 and Trump's future wife Melania, then 29, at Mar-a-Lago on February 12, 2000.
The Bombshell Photo Proof
The gathering occurred the same year Trump claimed to have cut ties with Epstein — for allegedly targeting and "stealing" underage Virginia Giuffre from his spa.
The photograph also undermines Trump's past emphatic claim he never met Prince Andrew, who is still in royal exile over his shameful relationship with Epstein.
In 2019, it was reported Trump had claimed not to know Prince Andrew.
But the photo obtained by RadarOnline.com now confirms major figures in Epstein's world were present at the same event in Mar-a-Lago — months after Giuffre, then just 15, says she was first recruited into Epstein's circle at the very same club.
The image was first published in the book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales by investigative journalist Dylan Howard.
Giuffre's story, detailed in Howard's Dead Men Tell No Tales, revealed she was approached at the Mar-a-Lago spa by a "strikingly beautiful woman" — Maxwell — who offered her work with a wealthy man who "was always on the lookout for a new masseuse."
"I agreed," Giuffre wrote in her diary about the incident. "It sounded like the legit break I had been wanting."
Her father, concerned but convinced, dropped her off for her first visit to Epstein's mansion.
"He came across as a nice guy," he later said. "I had no idea what he would end up doing. If I had known differently, I would never have let her work there."
Inside Epstein's Compound
Giuffre said Maxwell led her directly to Epstein, who was lying naked on a massage table, inside the compound.
"Bedazzled by the décor, I shook out of my entranced state and tried not to gawk at the naked man that lay atop a massage table," Giuffre wrote in her journal.
Maxwell then introduced Epstein as a "multi-billion-dollar banker and stockbroker that took delight in a massage at least once a day."
What followed was Giuffre’s "trial."
In her diary, the now-dead sex trafficking victim wrote: "Jeffrey moaned out of delight and pulled up my chin to look at me, then guided my hips to sit on top of him. He next forcibly entered me and used his hips to gratify his sexual needs.
"As soon as it was over, I quickly got dressed, and not sure how to keep my composure, just kept quiet. They both thanked me for a job well done, as I had passed my trial."
Epstein gave her $200 and had her driven home.
From then on, Giuffre said, she was routinely abused and trained as a "domestic sex slave."
Maxwell instructed her in silence, submission and sexual technique.
"It was everything down to how to give a blowjob, how to be quiet, be subservient, give Jeffrey what he wants," Giuffre claimed. "A lot of this training came from Ghislaine herself."
Although she said she never witnessed Trump engage in abuse, Giuffre remembered him as part of the Epstein scene.
"I didn’t physically see him have sex with any of the girls… I just know it wasn’t with me when I was with other girls," she said.
In a later deposition, she denied he had ever flirted with her.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "The resurfaced image ties Trump, Melania, Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew to the same place, at the same time – raising new questions about Trump's longstanding denials over his bond with Epstein.
"It is going to pile more pressure on him over his refusal to reveal the full Epstein files, and it could spell the end of his run in politics."
Trump's Undisputed Ties To Epstein
Newly resurfaced video and photographs also shed new light on Trump's past ties to Epstein.
For the first time, images from 1993 confirm Epstein was present at Trump's wedding to Marla Maples, held at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Until now, Epstein's attendance at the ceremony had not been publicly documented.
Additional footage, filmed at a 1999 Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York, captured Trump and Epstein laughing and conversing together before the event began.
The raw video was uncovered by CNN's KFile as part of a review of archival recordings from Trump's appearances in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Among the limited material examined, at least one video shows the two men interacting.
RadarOnline.com has reported how under-fire Trump once promised to release every secret file related to Epstein, declaring on the campaign trail last year: "You don’t want to affect people's lives if there’s phony stuff in there."
But now, having returned to the White House, political sources have told us how the conspiracy theory he once fanned is threatening to engulf his own administration.
Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes has said Trump has become a "joke" over the controversy.
A recent CNN poll has also shown only 3 percent of Americans are satisfied with what's been released.
The conspiracy that once boosted Trump now threatens to "swallow him whole," a White House source told us.