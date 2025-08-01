WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Trump, Melania, Epstein, Ghislaine AND Prince Andrew PICTURED at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 — The Same Year the President Claims He Booted Sex Creep From His Private Club in Florida … For 'Stealing' Virginia Giuffre

Giuffre said Maxwell led her directly to Epstein, who was lying naked on a massage table, inside the compound.

"Bedazzled by the décor, I shook out of my entranced state and tried not to gawk at the naked man that lay atop a massage table," Giuffre wrote in her journal.

Maxwell then introduced Epstein as a "multi-billion-dollar banker and stockbroker that took delight in a massage at least once a day."

What followed was Giuffre’s "trial."

In her diary, the now-dead sex trafficking victim wrote: "Jeffrey moaned out of delight and pulled up my chin to look at me, then guided my hips to sit on top of him. He next forcibly entered me and used his hips to gratify his sexual needs.

"As soon as it was over, I quickly got dressed, and not sure how to keep my composure, just kept quiet. They both thanked me for a job well done, as I had passed my trial."

Epstein gave her $200 and had her driven home.

From then on, Giuffre said, she was routinely abused and trained as a "domestic sex slave."

Maxwell instructed her in silence, submission and sexual technique.

"It was everything down to how to give a blowjob, how to be quiet, be subservient, give Jeffrey what he wants," Giuffre claimed. "A lot of this training came from Ghislaine herself."

Although she said she never witnessed Trump engage in abuse, Giuffre remembered him as part of the Epstein scene.

"I didn’t physically see him have sex with any of the girls… I just know it wasn’t with me when I was with other girls," she said.

In a later deposition, she denied he had ever flirted with her.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "The resurfaced image ties Trump, Melania, Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew to the same place, at the same time – raising new questions about Trump's longstanding denials over his bond with Epstein.

"It is going to pile more pressure on him over his refusal to reveal the full Epstein files, and it could spell the end of his run in politics."