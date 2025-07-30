Mar-a-Lago Membership Logs Show Jeffrey Epstein Remained a Member of Trump's Private Club Until 2007 — Seven Years After President Said He Banished Perv Because He 'Stole' Young Female Workers
Donald Trump's claim about when he cut ties with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein isn't adding up, according to Mar-a-Lago club membership logs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 79, claimed he kicked Epstein out of the resort for poaching young female employees, including sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who worked at Mar-a-Lago's spa in 2000. However, the 2020 book, The Grifter's Club, cited that "Epstein was a member for a time, but a membership log shows his account at the club was closed in October 2007."
The Alleged Ban
Trump's confusing timeline comes after he discussed how and why he gave Epstein the boot from the Palm Beach, Florida, resort.
Aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, July 29, the president acknowledged that the employees Epstein "stole" away were young women.
“People that work in the spa – I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago – and people were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, ‘This guy is taking people from the spa.’ I didn’t know that,” Trump revealed while returning from a trip to Scotland.
“And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.’ Whether it was spa or not spa, I don’t want him taking people. And he was fine, then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, ‘out of here,’” he added about kicking Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago.
Promises Made
The ban from the resort came seven years after Giuffre's employment at the posh estate and club
In a 2016 deposition, she stated that she worked at Mar-a-Lago as a spa attendant during the summer of 2000, when she was just 16. Giuffre claimed she was recruited by Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, with promises of helping her become a massage therapist. That eventually led to Giuffre being trafficked by Epstein.
She died by suicide at her home in Western Australia in April.
Defamation Lawsuit
Trump and Esptein were reportedly still friendly as of 2003, three years after Giuffre departed from Mar-a-Lago.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the president shared a bawdy letter that was included in a book of notes from other famous pals of the financier for his 50th birthday. Trump claimed he never wrote the letter, calling it fake, and subsequently sued the paper and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, for defamation.
Trump and Epstein were reported to have had their final falling out in 2004 over real estate, feuding over an oceanfront piece of property, although the Commander-in-Chief now says it was due to his former friend stealing his employees.
Epstein's place on Mar-a-Lago's membership log in 2007 was one year after he was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution in South Florida.
The New York native ended up striking a deal where he pleaded guilty to state charges, including one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. He later served 13 months in prison.
Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019 when he was found dead in his New York City prison cell.
Maxwell went on trial in 2021 and was convicted of five sex-trafficking-related counts. She's currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. However, the former madame is hoping to receive a pardon or have years cut off her time behind bars in exchange for testimony before Congress about what went on within her dealings with Epstein and his famous friends.