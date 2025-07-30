Mar-a-Lago Membership Logs Show Jeffrey Epstein Remained a Member of Trump's Private Club Until 2007 — Seven Years After President Said He Banished Perv Because He 'Stole' Young Female Workers

Trump's confusing timeline comes after he discussed how and why he gave Epstein the boot from the Palm Beach, Florida, resort.

Aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, July 29, the president acknowledged that the employees Epstein "stole" away were young women.

“People that work in the spa – I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago – and people were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, ‘This guy is taking people from the spa.’ I didn’t know that,” Trump revealed while returning from a trip to Scotland.

“And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.’ Whether it was spa or not spa, I don’t want him taking people. And he was fine, then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, ‘out of here,’” he added about kicking Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago.