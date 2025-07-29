Your tip
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Tells All On Epstein Feud: The Don Says Sex Predator 'Stole' Virginia Giuffre From His Mar-a-Lago Spa — Before Prez 'Cut Off Contact' With Billionaire Pedophile

Photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Virgina Giuffre
Source: MEGA

The president made the claims while aboard Air Force One.

July 29 2025, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump has finally spoken out about kicking Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club and claimed the late convicted pedophile "stole" young women from the spa, including victim Virginia Giuffre, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While speaking aboard Air Force One to reporters returning from his trip to Scotland, the president was questioned about a few comments he made over the weekend about banning the late predator from his Palm Beach club.

Trump Tells All

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president made the claims while aboard Air Force One after his trip to Scotland.

“I don’t know. I think she worked in the spa, I think so. I think that was one of the people – yeah, he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever,” the president said of Giuffre, who died by suicide in April.

While acknowledging that Giuffre was a former employee, Trump was asked if the other women Epstein took from the Palm Beach, Florida, club were young women. He replied, "Yes, they were."

“People that work in the spa — I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago — and people were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, ‘This guy is taking people from the spa.’ I didn’t know that,” Trump revealed on July 29.

“And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.’ Whether it was spa or not spa, I don’t want him taking people. And he was fine, then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, ‘out of here,’” he added about kicking Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago.

Cutting Ties

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Trump previously revealed he kicked Epstein out of his club for poaching employees.

The shocking revelation comes one day after Trump told reporters during his trip to Scotland that his rift with Epstein began when the financier was trying to poach Mar-a-Lago employees. However, he didn't share at the time that they were young women who worked in the spa.

“For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein … because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help,” he said.

“He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place,” Trump added.

The feud reportedly erupted before Epstein's 2006 arrest for soliciting prostitution.

'Sad' Situation

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: Lifetime

Giuffre died by suicide at the age of 41.

The president had previously spoken out about Giuffre after she was found dead at her Western Australia home in April. She was 41 years old.

Giuffre had been the most outspoken of Epstein's victims. She told her harrowing story in the 2020 Netflix docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, as well as Lifetime's documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein that same year.

"That whole situation is very sad – her and others," Trump shared, referring to Giuffre and her fellow sex trafficking victims. "Certainly, that's a horrible thing. It's horrible. It's a horrible, horrible thing."

Her 'Unbearable' Toll

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube

Giuffre was very vocal about her years of sexual abuse by Epstein.

The mother of three's heartbroken family said she ended her life after the "toll of abuse became unbearable."

In an emotional statement, they said: "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

"She was the light that lifted so many survivors. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight."

