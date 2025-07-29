Trump Tells All On Epstein Feud: The Don Says Sex Predator 'Stole' Virginia Giuffre From His Mar-a-Lago Spa — Before Prez 'Cut Off Contact' With Billionaire Pedophile

“I don’t know. I think she worked in the spa, I think so. I think that was one of the people – yeah, he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever,” the president said of Giuffre, who died by suicide in April.

While acknowledging that Giuffre was a former employee, Trump was asked if the other women Epstein took from the Palm Beach, Florida, club were young women. He replied, "Yes, they were."

“People that work in the spa — I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago — and people were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, ‘This guy is taking people from the spa.’ I didn’t know that,” Trump revealed on July 29.

“And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.’ Whether it was spa or not spa, I don’t want him taking people. And he was fine, then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, ‘out of here,’” he added about kicking Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago.