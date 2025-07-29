Ghislaine Maxwell Throws Down Gauntlet: 'I'll Testify Before Congress — But Only If You Grant Me Immunity!'

A spokeswoman for the Oversight Committee quickly shot down the idea of granting Maxwell immunity, stating: "The Oversight Committee will respond to Ms. Maxwell’s attorney soon, but it will not consider granting congressional immunity for her testimony."

Maxwell's list of conditions lays it all out in black and white: She's asking for a grant of formal immunity.

The former socialite is also requesting that the interview not take place at the Tallahassee, Florida, correctional facility where she’s currently serving her sentence.

To ensure an accurate and fair deposition, Maxwell wants the Committee to provide questions in advance, as "Surprise questioning would be both inappropriate and unproductive."

Finally, scheduling of the interview would only occur “after the resolution of her Supreme Court petition and her forthcoming habeas petition.”

Her legal team warns that if these demands are not met, "Maxwell will have no choice but to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights."