Frail Elton John to Make Rare Public Appearance by Attending Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral as Star-Studded Guest List is Revealed
Sir Elton John will make a rare public appearance attending Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral on Thursday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Rocket Man will be among the A-listers at the private ceremony, held at a church near their countryside home 24 hours after the late rocker’s funeral cortege through his home city of Birmingham in the U.K., which allowed fans to pay their respects alongside his wife Sharon and the star's children, including rarely-seen daughter Aimee.
'A Dear Friend'
A source said: "Sharon and the family want to celebrate Ozzy's life with his fans, with plans for the cortege to travel through Birmingham.
"Tomorrow they will have a closed service at a church.
"His Sabbath bandmates, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler, will be there, along with James Hetfield from Metallica.
"Elton John is also hoping to join the family at the church.
"Sharon and his family have been so touched by messages they received not only from Ozzy's friends, but also his fans around the world."
After his death, John called Osbourne, who will be laid to rest in the grounds of his family home, a "dear friend" who "secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods."
Health Concerns
RadarOnline.com revealed in March the I’m Still Standing singer's health had deteriorated to such an extent he can now barely sign his name for fans.
Due to his poor eyesight, he is penning autographs with only his first initial, E, plus a kiss – leaving his loved ones terrified he only has months to live.
The pop legend lost vision in his right eye in July after contracting an infection on holiday in the South of France and admitted his left eye is "not the greatest."
In December he said he was unable to watch his new musical version of The Devil Wears Prada.
He added: "I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight.
"But I love to hear it."
'Final Days'
John last year revealed how he was seeing out the final days of his life nibbling on morsels of apples and a "bit of melon."
But the music legend has vowed he'll meet his maker after gobbling down a tableful of sugary treats, as RadarOnline.com reported.
The crooner was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the early 2000s, and he drooled: "If I had a death row meal, it wouldn't contain anything except sweets, because I can't eat them now. So, I'd have ice cream, donuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble."
Home City Pays Tribute
Meanwhile, thousands of fans lined up in Birmingham on Wednesday to see Osbourne's cortege travel to the Black Sabbath bridge.
Each family member carried a pink flower wrapped in black paper that they laid on top of the many other floral tributes that sat next to a poster of the star that said: "Birmingham will always love you."
The hearse carrying the singer's coffin — adorned with purple flowers spelling out "Ozzy" — passed the star's childhood home on its route into Birmingham city center.
In a statement shared last Tuesday, Osbourne's family said he died "surrounded by love", adding: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning."