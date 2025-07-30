Frail Elton John to Make Rare Public Appearance by Attending Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral as Star-Studded Guest List is Revealed

A source said: "Sharon and the family want to celebrate Ozzy's life with his fans, with plans for the cortege to travel through Birmingham.

"Tomorrow they will have a closed service at a church.

"His Sabbath bandmates, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler, will be there, along with James Hetfield from Metallica.

"Elton John is also hoping to join the family at the church.

"Sharon and his family have been so touched by messages they received not only from Ozzy's friends, but also his fans around the world."

After his death, John called Osbourne, who will be laid to rest in the grounds of his family home, a "dear friend" who "secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods."