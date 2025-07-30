Shannon Sharpe Fired By ESPN Just Weeks After TV Star Settled $50M Rape Lawsuit Filed By OnlyFans Model

The former NFL star had not been with ESPN since late April when the victim, revealed by Sharpe's attorney to be named Gabriella Zuniga, had filed the civil suit.

"This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away," the network said in a statement at the time.

Sharpe saw his career fall apart after Zuniga, known for her adult content, claimed the TV personality had committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery and engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress during their relationship.

She also alleged the 57-year-old recorded their sexual activities without her knowledge and then shared the videos with others without her permission or knowledge.