Shannon Sharpe Fired By ESPN Just Weeks After TV Star Settled $50M Rape Lawsuit Filed By OnlyFans Model
Shannon Sharpe and ESPN are no longer on the same team as the sports network has decided to cut ties with one of their most popular stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sharpe had recently settled a $50million rape lawsuit by dropping "millions" on an OnlyFans model.
Sharpe's World Crumbles
The former NFL star had not been with ESPN since late April when the victim, revealed by Sharpe's attorney to be named Gabriella Zuniga, had filed the civil suit.
"This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away," the network said in a statement at the time.
Sharpe saw his career fall apart after Zuniga, known for her adult content, claimed the TV personality had committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery and engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress during their relationship.
She also alleged the 57-year-old recorded their sexual activities without her knowledge and then shared the videos with others without her permission or knowledge.
Was It All Blackmail?
In her original 13-page lawsuit filing, the 20-year-old claimed to have had an abusive relationship with the one-time tight end for years and wanted money from the successful star: millions, to be exact.
After the model first filed her shocking lawsuit, Sharpe immediately fired back, slamming it as "blackmail" and releasing a slew of racy text messages he received and exchanged with her.
Sharpe's lawyer also provided RadarOnline.com with a separate statement, and fired off on his client's behalf, calling Zuniga's case "filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations."
After plenty of back and forth, Zuniga's attorney, the notable Tony Buzbee, revealed to RadarOnline.com both sides had reached an agreement.
"After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution," Buzbee said in a statement. "All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed.
"The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."
According to NBC Sports, Sharpe was expected to pay Zuniga an amount that "likely exceeds $10million."
It looks like the unknown figure was enough for the adult star to call it quits, as she revealed her next steps in a since-deleted Instagram message.
Done With OnlyFans
She said: "Today, I have decided to retire from OF. Thank you for the incredible support you’ve shown me over the past few years. This community has given me a life I could have never imagined.
"I’ll still be active on social media and have several new projects in the works that I can’t wait to share. I’m truly excited for this next chapter. I love you all forever and ever."
Zuniga wasn't the only woman who accused Shannon of horrific things, as Michele Evans claimed she also became romantically involved with the podcast host in the early 2000s, when she was working as a local television reporter covering his team in Denver.
Evans exclusively told RadarOnline.com after she accused Shannon of cheating on her, he raped her while proclaiming his intent to "make it so no other man would want me."
"I had flashbacks, I had panic attacks," Evans told us at the time. "It put me right back into the position that I was in." However, Sharpe's lawyer once again defended his client against the allegations.
He raged: "It should be no surprise that when someone famous is in the news, all sorts of people crawl out of the woodwork to share their connection to that person in an attempt to profit from that alleged relationship."