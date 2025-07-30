Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre's Unpublished Memoir Tells How She First Met Ghislaine When She Was Working as a 16-YEAR-OLD Locker Room Girl at Mar-a-Lago

Photo of Virginia Giuffre, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre's first encounter with Ghislaine Maxwell may have occurred at Mar-a-Lago.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Virginia Giuffre's words are still shaking up high-profile figures, including President Trump, as the Jeffrey Epstein victim's unpublished memoir revealed she was first reeled in by the pedophile's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, at Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The draft of Giuffre's book was released by US District Court judge Loretta Preska in August 2020, alongside a batch of court documents in her lawsuit against Maxwell, who was arrested in July 2020 and found guilty of sex trafficking and assisting Epstein with his crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffre Was 'Stolen'?

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: @Lifetime/Youtube

Giuffre is believed to have met Maxwell when she was a teen.

The 139-page autobiography details her descent into being sex trafficked by Epstein, how she met Maxwell, and even alleged sexual encounters with Prince Andrew when she was 17 years old; encounters the disgraced royal has always denied.

According to the book, Giuffre, who died by suicide on April 25, 2025, first met the former madam while working as a 16-year-old locker room girl at Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

Trump seemed to confirm the claims while recently speaking aboard Air Force One to reporters returning from his trip to Scotland, and claimed Epstein "stole" young women while they "worked for me."

He explained Giuffre's role: "I think she worked in the spa, I think so. I think that was one of the people – yeah, he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever."

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffre's Alleged Encounter With Prince Andrew

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Before her death, Giuffre had accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault.

In her complaint, Giuffre claimed that she was first abused by Epstein and Maxwell together, and then "lent out to other powerful men," including Andrew. Her alleged first encounter with Andrew took place at Maxwell's London home.

"He was groping me. He touched my breasts. He touched my ass," she claimed while recalling the alleged encounter. "He was not my type, but I’d been trained not only to not show my emotions, but to do what (was) wanted."

She added: "He proceeded to make love to me. He wasn’t rude. It wasn’t like rape, but it wasn’t like love, either. It was more like, 'I’m getting my business done.'"

Giuffre accused Andrew, 65, of sexually abusing her on three occasions when she was 17 years old. Facing a civil lawsuit in New York, he opted to settle out of court in early 2022, reportedly paying his accuser $16million.

Article continues below advertisement

'Out Of Here!'

Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Andrew denied the allegations, but still paid off Giuffre.

While acknowledging that Giuffre was a former employee, Trump was also asked if the other women the sex offender took from the Palm Beach, Florida, club were young women. He replied, "Yes, they were."

“People that work in the spa, I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago, and people were taken out of the spa, hired by him," the controversial politician boasted. "In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.' I didn’t know that."

The 79-year-old also claimed once he learned what his former buddy, Epstein, was up to, he took drastic action: "I told him. I said, 'Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.'

"Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people. And he was fine, then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'out of here.'"

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Oprah Winfrey

Neighbor From Hell? 'Guilty' Oprah Winfrey FINALLY Opens Private Road In Hawaii During Tsunami Evacuation After Residents Slam The 'Disgusting' Billionaire — 'Kick Her Off The Island!'

Photo of Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's Shocking Financial Woes: $2Million Mortgage, Wage Garnishment Threat, and Legal Battles Before his Untimely Death at 71

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Maxwell is currently behind bars for helping late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein recruit young women to assault.

During her chat with Trump’s Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, Maxwell was believed to have been questioned about Andrew's friendship with Epstein.

According to sources, the 65-year-old was asked about "100 different people."

"No one was off limits," the insider explained about the jailhouse meeting. "The interview was meticulous as it was long. Ghislaine was quizzed about everyone she knew in Epstein’s circle, including the Duke. Nothing was left on the table."

Maxwell is said to be doing everything in her power to have her sentence cut short.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.