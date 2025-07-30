Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre's Unpublished Memoir Tells How She First Met Ghislaine When She Was Working as a 16-YEAR-OLD Locker Room Girl at Mar-a-Lago
Virginia Giuffre's words are still shaking up high-profile figures, including President Trump, as the Jeffrey Epstein victim's unpublished memoir revealed she was first reeled in by the pedophile's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, at Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The draft of Giuffre's book was released by US District Court judge Loretta Preska in August 2020, alongside a batch of court documents in her lawsuit against Maxwell, who was arrested in July 2020 and found guilty of sex trafficking and assisting Epstein with his crimes.
Giuffre Was 'Stolen'?
The 139-page autobiography details her descent into being sex trafficked by Epstein, how she met Maxwell, and even alleged sexual encounters with Prince Andrew when she was 17 years old; encounters the disgraced royal has always denied.
According to the book, Giuffre, who died by suicide on April 25, 2025, first met the former madam while working as a 16-year-old locker room girl at Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
Trump seemed to confirm the claims while recently speaking aboard Air Force One to reporters returning from his trip to Scotland, and claimed Epstein "stole" young women while they "worked for me."
He explained Giuffre's role: "I think she worked in the spa, I think so. I think that was one of the people – yeah, he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever."
Giuffre's Alleged Encounter With Prince Andrew
In her complaint, Giuffre claimed that she was first abused by Epstein and Maxwell together, and then "lent out to other powerful men," including Andrew. Her alleged first encounter with Andrew took place at Maxwell's London home.
"He was groping me. He touched my breasts. He touched my ass," she claimed while recalling the alleged encounter. "He was not my type, but I’d been trained not only to not show my emotions, but to do what (was) wanted."
She added: "He proceeded to make love to me. He wasn’t rude. It wasn’t like rape, but it wasn’t like love, either. It was more like, 'I’m getting my business done.'"
Giuffre accused Andrew, 65, of sexually abusing her on three occasions when she was 17 years old. Facing a civil lawsuit in New York, he opted to settle out of court in early 2022, reportedly paying his accuser $16million.
'Out Of Here!'
While acknowledging that Giuffre was a former employee, Trump was also asked if the other women the sex offender took from the Palm Beach, Florida, club were young women. He replied, "Yes, they were."
“People that work in the spa, I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago, and people were taken out of the spa, hired by him," the controversial politician boasted. "In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.' I didn’t know that."
The 79-year-old also claimed once he learned what his former buddy, Epstein, was up to, he took drastic action: "I told him. I said, 'Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.'
"Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people. And he was fine, then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'out of here.'"
During her chat with Trump’s Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, Maxwell was believed to have been questioned about Andrew's friendship with Epstein.
According to sources, the 65-year-old was asked about "100 different people."
"No one was off limits," the insider explained about the jailhouse meeting. "The interview was meticulous as it was long. Ghislaine was quizzed about everyone she knew in Epstein’s circle, including the Duke. Nothing was left on the table."
Maxwell is said to be doing everything in her power to have her sentence cut short.