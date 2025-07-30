Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre's Unpublished Memoir Tells How She First Met Ghislaine When She Was Working as a 16-YEAR-OLD Locker Room Girl at Mar-a-Lago

The 139-page autobiography details her descent into being sex trafficked by Epstein, how she met Maxwell, and even alleged sexual encounters with Prince Andrew when she was 17 years old; encounters the disgraced royal has always denied.

According to the book, Giuffre, who died by suicide on April 25, 2025, first met the former madam while working as a 16-year-old locker room girl at Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

Trump seemed to confirm the claims while recently speaking aboard Air Force One to reporters returning from his trip to Scotland, and claimed Epstein "stole" young women while they "worked for me."

He explained Giuffre's role: "I think she worked in the spa, I think so. I think that was one of the people – yeah, he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever."