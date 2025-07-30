Neighbor From Hell? 'Guilty' Oprah Winfrey FINALLY Opens Private Road In Hawaii During Tsunami Evacuation After Residents Slam The 'Disgusting' Billionaire — 'Kick Her Off The Island!'

Public pressure has forced Oprah Winfrey to address widespread reports claiming her private road in Maui, Hawaii, was closed to the public during tsunami evacuations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A massive 8.8 earthquake off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia, triggered tsunami warnings in Japan, Alaska, Hawaii, and California on Tuesday, July 29.

As locals and tourists scrambled to find higher ground, videos began circulating on social media claiming the billionaire refused to allow residents to use her private access road while traffic backed up across the island.