Hulk Hogan's Shocking Financial Woes: $2Million Mortgage, Wage Garnishment Threat, and Legal Battles Before his Untimely Death at 71

Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, had decided to mortgage his home in November 2023, after purchasing the residence for $3.3million in 2012. The Hall of Famer's new wife, Sky Daily, whom he had only married the month before, was named on the $2million 30-year home loan. However, she is listed as a non-borrowing spouse.

"This mortgage is under a company which is under his trust," Florida estate expert June Frederiksen explained in an interview. Hogan had promised to repay JP Morgan Chase by 2053.

Not only was Hogan knee-deep in possible money issues, he also had a major lawsuit against him stemming from a 2023 contract with a pool company, after he hired the company, which took out a permit to install a pool and jacuzzi on his property in January. However, he was then dragged into a lawsuit against the pool company by another homeowner, who claimed the company owed them money for work they did not complete.

The company responded to the lawsuit but claimed they were unable to pay the homeowner their money back because Hogan still owed an outstanding debt that they needed to collect first.