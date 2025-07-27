Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

Hulk Hogan's '$25 Million' Will Cause Bitter Family Feud With WWE Legend's New Wife Sky 'To Rake in at Least 30%' of His Fortune

Composite photo of Hulk and Sky Hogan
Source: @mrs.sky.hogan/Instagram

Sky Daily stands to inherit at least 30% of Hulk Hogan's fortune.

Profile Image

July 27 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The sudden death of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has sparked questions and potential disputes over the distribution of his estimated $25 million estate, with his third wife, Sky Daily Hogan, set to inherit nearly a third under Florida law, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 71-year-old WWE legend, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on Thursday, July 24, leaving behind a complicated legacy that includes multiple marriages, a vast array of assets, and strained family relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

hulk hogan million family feud wwe legends new wife sky fortune
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday, July 24.

Despite being married to Sky for just two years, Florida's spousal elective share law entitles her to 30% of his estate — regardless of what his will or trusts may say.

According to estate expert and paralegal June Frederiksen of Schofner Law Firm, Hulk likely had "very in-depth estate planning", including the creation of both a revocable and personal trust.

She said: "You set up a trust to protect your assets, so you run everything through the trust."

The goal of such planning is to avoid probate court and ensure assets are shielded from creditors.

Article continues below advertisement

hulk hogan million family feud wwe legends new wife sky fortune
Source: MEGA

Hulk owned a gigantic Florida estate and several businesses.

June noted that even if Sky were excluded from his trusts, she is guaranteed a significant portion of the estate due to Florida's laws.

She explained: "Even if she was left out of the estate and he didn't update the trust since they married, she would still get a spousal elective share."

Hulk's holdings include an $11.5 million mansion in Clearwater, as well as several business ventures and entertainment-related earnings. He founded Hogan's Beach Shop in 2013, which remains operational, as well as the Clearwater Beach restaurant Hogan's Hangout.

Most recently, he launched Real American Beer, further diversifying his income streams.

Article continues below advertisement

hulk hogan million family feud wwe legends new wife sky fortune
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan's trusts weren't fully up to date.

Not all assets may be safely tucked away in Hulk's trusts. If any were left outside of them, or if the documents are contested, a legal battle could ensue.

"If someone contests what is directed in the trusts, there may not be a way to avoid estate court," June warned. In such a case, assets become vulnerable to creditor claims — an issue the wrestler has reportedly faced before.

Adding to the potential for conflict is Hulk's estrangement from his daughter, Brooke Hogan. The two had been out of contact for years, and he had never met his twin grandchildren, Oliver and Molly Gene, born in January.

June suggested that if Brooke is excluded from the will, she has legal grounds to contest it, which would result in the estate being placed in probate.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @mrs.sky.hogan/Instagram
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of george clooney

EXCLUSIVE: Amal's Strict House Policy Revealed – George Clooney's Wife Enforces Rules For Friends and Family Before Entering Ultra-Private Couple's Home

jfk jr series horrific reviews carolyn bessettes wardrobe choices

EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr. Series Already Drowning In Horrific Reviews Over Wardrobe Choices For Carolyn Bessette – With Critics Calling It 'Fashion Murder'

hulk hogan million family feud wwe legends new wife sky fortune
Source: MEGA

Hulk had notoriously fallen out with his daughter Brooke Hogan.

Sky posted an emotional tribute on Instagram following her husband's death, writing: "My heart is in pieces. I wasn't ready for this. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I thought we still had more time.

"To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart."

As the legal proceedings unfold, the future of Hulk's fortune — and the peace within his family — remains uncertain.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.