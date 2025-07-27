Hulk Hogan's '$25 Million' Will Cause Bitter Family Feud With WWE Legend's New Wife Sky 'To Rake in at Least 30%' of His Fortune

Despite being married to Sky for just two years, Florida's spousal elective share law entitles her to 30% of his estate — regardless of what his will or trusts may say.

According to estate expert and paralegal June Frederiksen of Schofner Law Firm, Hulk likely had "very in-depth estate planning", including the creation of both a revocable and personal trust.

She said: "You set up a trust to protect your assets, so you run everything through the trust."

The goal of such planning is to avoid probate court and ensure assets are shielded from creditors.