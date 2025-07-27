Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler Charged With Child Abuse Over Incident With Her Grandson

The congresswoman, a prominent Republican and vocal member of the MAGA movement, became a grandmother in June 2023 when Tyler welcomed his first child as a teenager.

This latest charge adds to a growing list of legal troubles for the younger Boebert. Earlier in 2024, Tyler was charged with 22 offenses, including multiple counts of vehicle break-ins, property theft, and felony charges for criminal possession of identification and conspiracy to commit a felony. He ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of attempted identity theft — a class five felony — in a plea deal that saw the remaining charges dropped.

During sentencing in that case, District Judge John F. Neiley showed leniency, acknowledging Tyler’s age and clean prior record. “You were 18 when you committed this offense. You have no prior criminal history, and this is an opportunity you should not squander,” Neiley told him.

Tyler was sentenced to two years’ probation, with the potential for the charge to be expunged if he remains in compliance. It remains unclear whether the July child abuse citation could jeopardize that arrangement.