Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler Charged With Child Abuse Over Incident With Her Grandson
U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s eldest son, Tyler Boebert, 20, has been cited for misdemeanor child abuse following an incident involving his infant son, RadarOnline.com can report.
The charge, filed July 11 by Windsor Police, stems from criminal negligence without injury or death, according to official documents.
Boebert's Family
The incident reportedly involved Boebert's young grandson leaving the family home unsupervised. Rep. Boebert attributed the event to a "miscommunication" about who was monitoring the child, describing it as a "one-time incident". She emphasized that no harm came to the child and that the family has since met with Child Protective Services to review safety procedures.
Boebert said in a statement: "Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year.
"As the citation states, there was absolutely no injury or physical abuse involved. I am confident this is a one-time incident that we have addressed as a family."
The Charges
The congresswoman, a prominent Republican and vocal member of the MAGA movement, became a grandmother in June 2023 when Tyler welcomed his first child as a teenager.
This latest charge adds to a growing list of legal troubles for the younger Boebert. Earlier in 2024, Tyler was charged with 22 offenses, including multiple counts of vehicle break-ins, property theft, and felony charges for criminal possession of identification and conspiracy to commit a felony. He ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of attempted identity theft — a class five felony — in a plea deal that saw the remaining charges dropped.
During sentencing in that case, District Judge John F. Neiley showed leniency, acknowledging Tyler’s age and clean prior record. “You were 18 when you committed this offense. You have no prior criminal history, and this is an opportunity you should not squander,” Neiley told him.
Tyler was sentenced to two years’ probation, with the potential for the charge to be expunged if he remains in compliance. It remains unclear whether the July child abuse citation could jeopardize that arrangement.
Tyler's History
In 2022, a friend alleged that Tyler flipped a vehicle while speeding, leaving the passenger injured. The incident, initially ticketed as careless driving, was later downgraded to a defective headlight, prompting accusations of a cover-up. He was ordered to attend court-mandated driving school.
In 2024, Tyler also called authorities on his father, Jayson Boebert, accusing him of abuse. Jayson was arrested but later recanted claims about a separate domestic incident involving Rep. Boebert.
Lauren Boebert's Controversies
In 2023, Boebert drew national attention after being ejected from a Denver performance of Beetlejuice for vaping and inappropriate behavior. That same year, her divorce from Jayson Boebert was marked by legal disputes and public controversy.
As legal and personal challenges continue to mount around the Boebert family, scrutiny grows over how these events may affect the congresswoman’s public image and political future.