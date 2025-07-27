EXCLUSIVE: Amal's Strict House Policy Revealed – George Clooney's Wife Enforces Rules For Friends and Family Before Entering Ultra-Private Couple's Home
Guests are welcome at the home Amal Clooney shares in the English countryside with her husband, George Clooney. But not their phones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone's phone away," the human rights attorney told Glamour magazine.
Amal Puts Her Foot Down
Not only do the ultra-private 47-year-old and her movie star husband, 64, want to protect their 8-year-old twins from screens, Amal explained, but she wants her guests to be in the moment, not scrolling through social media.
"It's important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange," she explained.
No More Invites For You?
Asked if phone-addicted pals ever give push-back, a close source told RadarOnline.com, "No one in their right mind would. They respect Amal too much and respect her need for privacy – and know they might not be invited back if they refuse."