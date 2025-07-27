EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr. Series Already Drowning In Horrific Reviews Over Wardrobe Choices For Carolyn Bessette – With Critics Calling It 'Fashion Murder'
Ryan Murphy's upcoming American Love Story will focus on John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, but so far, the reviews aren't good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fashion Murder'
Fans of the couple, who died in a 1999 plane crash, have panned the casting of Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn after on-set photos dropped.
"This is fashion murder," declared one critic.
The Release
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Rocked' By Gay Scandal – Cancer-Stricken Royal's Brother Reignites Fresh Rumors About His Love Life After Being Spotted Without His Wedding Band
Carolyn's own hairdresser, Brad Johns, weighed in, describing the character's styling as being "too 2024."
Murphy called the backlash "unfair," arguing the pictures were from pre-production and the characters will look different once filming begins.
The series is set to be released in Valentine's Day week 2026.