John F. Kennedy Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr. Series Already Drowning In Horrific Reviews Over Wardrobe Choices For Carolyn Bessette – With Critics Calling It 'Fashion Murder'

JFK Jr. series is under fire as critics condemn Carolyn Bessette's wardrobe as fashion murder.

July 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Ryan Murphy's upcoming American Love Story will focus on John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, but so far, the reviews aren't good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brad Johns slammed the look of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Ryan Murphy's series, calling it 'too 2024' for the 90s icon.
Brad Johns slammed the look of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Ryan Murphy's series, calling it 'too 2024' for the 90s icon.

Fans of the couple, who died in a 1999 plane crash, have panned the casting of Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn after on-set photos dropped.

"This is fashion murder," declared one critic.

Early reactions to Ryan Murphy's JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette series have been harsh, with fans slamming the portrayal of the late couple.
Early reactions to Ryan Murphy's JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette series have been harsh, with fans slamming the portrayal of the late couple.

Carolyn's own hairdresser, Brad Johns, weighed in, describing the character's styling as being "too 2024."

Murphy called the backlash "unfair," arguing the pictures were from pre-production and the characters will look different once filming begins.

The series is set to be released in Valentine's Day week 2026.

