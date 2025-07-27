EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Rocked' By Gay Scandal – Cancer-Stricken Royal's Brother Reignites Fresh Rumors About His Love Life After Being Spotted Without His Wedding Band

Edward recently hosted a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after returning from an official visit to Canada, and Sophie represented Buckingham Palace during a trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina to mark the somber 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

"A gay scandal could not have come at a worse time for the king," claimed an insider.

According to courtiers, Charles had hoped to lean on Edward and Sophie after his rogue son Prince Harry, 40, and American daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, ditched palace duties in 2020 and moved to California, and his brother Prince Andrew, 65, was stripped of his royal responsibilities in 2022 – despite denying sexual assault allegations made against him that were linked to his association with now-dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.