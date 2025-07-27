Your tip
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Rocked' By Gay Scandal – Cancer-Stricken Royal's Brother Reignites Fresh Rumors About His Love Life After Being Spotted Without His Wedding Band

King Charles is rocked by a gay scandal as his brother sparks fresh love life rumors amid cancer battle.

July 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

A shocking gay nightmare has erupted around ailing King Charles, who is desperate to keep Britain's royal family from further fracturing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie, wife of the king's brother Prince Edward, was recently caught without her wedding band – reigniting rumors of her hubby's alleged gay lifestyle that may threaten to tear apart the couple's 26-year marriage.

Duchess Sophie was spotted ringless at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, fueling fresh buzz around Prince Edward's rumored lifestyle.

Since the monarch's 2024 diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer, Charles, 76, has been quietly passing along his official ceremonial duties to his son and heir, Prince William, 43, as well as his extended family – including the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, and spouse Sophie, 60.

Edward recently hosted a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after returning from an official visit to Canada, and Sophie represented Buckingham Palace during a trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina to mark the somber 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

"A gay scandal could not have come at a worse time for the king," claimed an insider.

According to courtiers, Charles had hoped to lean on Edward and Sophie after his rogue son Prince Harry, 40, and American daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, ditched palace duties in 2020 and moved to California, and his brother Prince Andrew, 65, was stripped of his royal responsibilities in 2022 – despite denying sexual assault allegations made against him that were linked to his association with now-dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew's scandal, Meghan Markle's exit, and now Edward's alleged secrets are piling pressure on cancer-stricken King Charles.
Prince Andrew's scandal, Meghan Markle's exit, and now Edward's alleged secrets are piling pressure on cancer-stricken King Charles.

Edward has vehemently denied gossip about his alleged homosexuality, but some in the U.K.'s gay community nicknamed him Dockyard Doris – a reference to an infamous London drag performer.

As RadarOnline.com reported in 2008, gay whispers about the late Queen Elizabeth's youngest son first surfaced 20 years before, when Edward abruptly resigned from the Royal Marines after only 14 weeks amid scandalous chatter that he was having sex with a fellow recruit.

Those rumors recently re-emerged when eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted Sophie without her wedding band during the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

Wendy Leigh's book claims Sophie married Edward to gain royalty while helping him bury same-sex rumors.
Wendy Leigh's book claims Sophie married Edward to gain royalty while helping him bury same-sex rumors.

As RadarOnline.com also reported, royal insiders believe Edward and Sophie got hitched in 1999 to hide his personal preferences.

In Edward Windsor: Royal Enigma, author Wendy Leigh alleged middle-class Sophie Rhys-Jones agreed to the marriage of convenience to bolster her social standing and attain a lifestyle she "coveted."

In the book, Leigh wrote: "[Edward] got to cover up his preference for men, while his commoner bride – who became the Countess of Wessex the moment she said 'I do' – got to live like a royal."

