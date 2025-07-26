Your tip
RadarOnline
Coldplay Singer's Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow Debuts as Astronomer's New 'Spokesperson' as the Company Attempts to Recover After Viral KissCam Scandal

Composite photo of Gwyneth Paltrow and Andy Byron
Source: MEGA; @instaagraace/tiktok

Gwyneth Paltrow is Astronomer's new spokesperson.

July 26 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Tech company Astronomer is attempting to move past a wave of viral controversy by bringing on an unexpected new face: Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the move follows the sudden resignation of CEO Andy Byron and human resources executive Kristin Cabot, who were caught on a stadium KissCam in an apparent romantic embrace — despite Byron being married to someone else.

Astronomer Controvery

coldplay gwyneth paltrow astronomers spokesperson kisscam scandal
Source: @instaagraace/tiktok

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has been branded 'toxic' by former employees amid his 'cheating' scandal.

The incident occurred earlier this month at a Coldplay concert, where the couple's image was broadcast live to the audience during a lighthearted crowd scan initiated by the band's frontman, Chris Martin.

Unaware that his off-the-cuff remark would ignite a social media frenzy, Martin quipped on stage: "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Within hours, the moment went viral, sparking a barrage of memes, parody videos, and widespread online speculation.

The fallout was swift. Once the pair's identities were confirmed, Byron stepped down as CEO, followed shortly by Cabot's resignation. Amid the corporate shake-up, Astronomer, which specializes in data workflow automation, found itself facing intense public scrutiny.

Source: @astronomerio/X
Gwyneth Paltrow's Video

coldplay gwyneth paltrow astronomers spokesperson kisscam scandal
Source: @astronomerio/X

Astronomer hired actress Gwyneth Paltrow as their 'temporary spokesperson'.

Now, in an effort to steer the conversation back to business, the company has enlisted Paltrow — who was married to Martin for 13 years — as a temporary spokesperson. The actress announced her new role in a short video posted Friday, July 25, on X.

Smiling but steering clear of any direct mention of the controversy, Paltrow said: "Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones.

"We've been thrilled that so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation."

Paltrow, best known for her roles in Shakespeare in Love and Iron Man, described her position as "very temporary", and used the video to reassure the public that the company is getting back to business.

She said: "We will now be returning to what we do best — delivering game-changing results for our customers."

Coldplay's Popularity Boost

coldplay gwyneth paltrow astronomers spokesperson kisscam scandal
Source: MEGA

The Coldplay frontman told the crowd 'they're having an affair or they're very shy' when Byron and Cabot hit their faces.

The scandal has had some unexpected ripple effects. According to Luminate, a music data analytics firm, Coldplay’s streaming numbers surged by 20% in the days following the viral video’s circulation.

While it’s unclear whether that bump is connected to the band’s tangential role in the incident, the exposure has undeniably kept Coldplay — and Astronomer — in the headlines.

Viral Media

coldplay gwyneth paltrow astronomers spokesperson kisscam scandal
Source: @instaagraace/tiktok

Byron was caught with his arms wrapped tightly around Kristin Cabot.

For Astronomer, the moment has become a cautionary tale about the risks of unintended publicity in the age of viral media.

Whether the company’s bold pivot to celebrity involvement will succeed in reshaping its narrative remains to be seen. But with Paltrow’s polished delivery and famous connections, Astronomer is betting that a little Hollywood charm might help refocus attention on its core mission.

