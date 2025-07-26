Coldplay Singer's Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow Debuts as Astronomer's New 'Spokesperson' as the Company Attempts to Recover After Viral KissCam Scandal

Now, in an effort to steer the conversation back to business, the company has enlisted Paltrow — who was married to Martin for 13 years — as a temporary spokesperson. The actress announced her new role in a short video posted Friday, July 25, on X.

Smiling but steering clear of any direct mention of the controversy, Paltrow said: "Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones.

"We've been thrilled that so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation."

Paltrow, best known for her roles in Shakespeare in Love and Iron Man, described her position as "very temporary", and used the video to reassure the public that the company is getting back to business.

She said: "We will now be returning to what we do best — delivering game-changing results for our customers."