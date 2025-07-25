EXCLUSIVE: 'Cheating' CEO Andy Byron Could Drag Coldplay's Chris Martin To Court For 'Defamation Or Reputational Damage' Over Viral Kiss Cam Footage That Destroyed His Life, Marriage and Career

Martin, 48, initially cooed, "Oh, look at these two," as Byron had his arms locked around smiling Cabot's chest. She quickly turned away and covered her face, while Byron slid out of the frame.

The Clocks singer assured the duo, "Alright. Come on. You're OK," before remarking, "Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're very shy" about the pair's sketchy reaction.

After the video surfaced, Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed her married name from Facebook before deleting her account altogether.

"When public scandal and private reputation collide, the courtroom often becomes the unexpected stage, and in the case of Andy Byron and Chris Martin, there’s more than just bad press at play," attorney Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

"If the allegations surrounding this scandal are false and have been widely circulated in a way that injures Andy Byron’s reputation, he may have viable claims for defamation, particularly if there is evidence that Chris Martin, or anyone in his circle, knowingly spread false information or acted with reckless disregard for the truth," she explained.

"In celebrity-adjacent cases, actual malice becomes the legal buzzword. And if Byron is considered a public figure by association, he'd need to prove just that."