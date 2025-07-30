'It's Official': Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Finally Confirm They're an Item After Being Snapped Holding Hands During Romantic Stroll in Vermont
Tom Cruise has finally gone "official" with Ana de Armas after he was spotted holding hands with the actress during a romantic stroll in Vermont.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun veteran, 63, was pictured looking loved up with the Bond Girl, 37, on the picturesque getaway in the Green Mountain State.
Loved-Up
It comes after the pair made another quick trip to London to watch Oasis together at Wembley Stadium last week.
de Armas's hand was clasped firmly in Cruise's when they were seen ambling up a tree-lined sidewalk in the village of Woodstock, accompanied by a couple of pals.
The couple were first linked on Valentine's Day this year and have been frequently seen in each other's company since.
Cruise and de Armas have not yet commented on their relationship, but the pair also jetted off for a sun-soaked trip to Menorca earlier this month.
They were photographed looking very comfortable in each other's company as they enjoyed a luxury yacht trip during the vacation.
Showering Her With Gifts
A source said: "Tom has been showering Ana with gifts ever since they met. It's his thing; he is thoughtful.
"First, it started with her favorite flowers, then books he thought she would want to read because she's an avid reader.
"The more they got to know each other, the bigger the gifts became. There has been jewelry like gold bracelets and designer clothing, things like that, things every girl would love."
"Probably the biggest gift he has given her is being able to go anywhere in the world at a moment's notice, not many people can do that. She loves to travel," the insider added.
Birthday Treat
de Armas was last known to be dating Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuba's president, with the pair photographed kissing during a night out in Madrid, Spain, in November 2024.
Meanwhile, Cruise was previously linked to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, the ex-wife of oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov.
In April, the pair were spotted arriving together in London again to spend Ana's 37th birthday together, with fans spotting them on a romantic stroll in a park that same week.
They have been friends ever since they co-starred in the 2019 movie, Wasp Network.
Cruise and de Armas are currently co-starring in Doug Liman's supernatural thriller Deeper.
Speaking in May, the Knives Out star said: "It's so much fun. We're definitely working on a lot of things.
"Not just one, but a few projects with (filmmakers) Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited."
Cruise shares a daughter, Suri, 19, with his ex-wife Katie Holmes, whom he was married to from November 2006 until June 2012, when Holmes filed for divorce.
The following month, the former couple signed a divorce settlement worked out by their lawyers.
The acrimonious split saw Cruise state that Holmes divorced him in part to protect Suri from Scientology and that she is no longer a practicing member of the organization.
Cruise was also wed to Nicole Kidman from 1990 until 2001, and they adopted two children together — Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.