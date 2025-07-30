'It's Official': Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Finally Confirm They're an Item After Being Snapped Holding Hands During Romantic Stroll in Vermont

It comes after the pair made another quick trip to London to watch Oasis together at Wembley Stadium last week.

de Armas's hand was clasped firmly in Cruise's when they were seen ambling up a tree-lined sidewalk in the village of Woodstock, accompanied by a couple of pals.

The couple were first linked on Valentine's Day this year and have been frequently seen in each other's company since.

Cruise and de Armas have not yet commented on their relationship, but the pair also jetted off for a sun-soaked trip to Menorca earlier this month.

They were photographed looking very comfortable in each other's company as they enjoyed a luxury yacht trip during the vacation.