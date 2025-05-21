EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Craig's Romp With Finnish Bond Girl 'Scrapped From Last 007 Film' As He Wanted Franchise to 'Go Woke'
Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond was set to feature a steamy scene with a Finnish actress – until tensions over the franchise's "woke" direction led to the sequence being cut, according to production sources.
The planned scene, part of early drafts for No Time to Die, was dropped after director Danny Boyle exited the project in 2018 over "creative differences" with producers and Craig, 50 at the time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Turbulent Production
Boyle had championed a more progressive Bond, while Craig and longtime 007 movie producer Barbara Broccoli reportedly clashed with the director over the film's tone and storyline.
"This was the latest sad chapter in Bond's journey," a source said. "The process of making the last Bond film was really painful, and this did nothing to help.
"Bosses wanted the franchise to be more woke under Daniel's orders and no-one could say no to him. It's why fans hated the final installment, as it saw the spy go soft at the end."
Bond movie casting director Debbie McWilliams, who has worked on the series since 1981, had spent 18 days in Finland meeting several actresses for the role.
Scene Axed
Sources said all the hopefuls were pre-selected for their auditions and meetings, and included some of the most prominent actresses in the region.
No Finnish star has had a major role in the Bond franchise.
But Scandinavia has been represented by Swedish actresses Britt Ekland and Maud Adams, and Danish actors Jesper Christensen and Mads Mikkelsen, who played the villain Le Chiffre in Casino Royale.
The No Time to Die sex scene removal added to the turmoil surrounding the flick, which faced multiple delays including Boyle's departure from the project.
His dramatic exit led to Cary Fukunaga stepping in as director.
The film eventually premiered in 2021, marking Craig's final appearance as 007.
Since then, the James Bond franchise has undergone significant changes.
Amazon Buy-Up
In 2025, Amazon MGM Studios acquired creative control over the series, following a near-$1billion deal.
The shift has sparked huge worry among fans about the franchise's future direction.
Diehard fans are fearing a woke future for Bond with the suave, hard-drinking, bed-hopping 007 replaced with a gay or trans version to appeal to the liberal brigade.
One X one user predicted: "Bond is dead as we know, Amazon will 'WOKE' this to death."
Another critic of the buy-up ranted on the web: "Well it's going to be woke bond now... terrible."
Yet another said about the deal: “This will kill James Bond as we know it, Amazon are woke and corrupt everything."
Another simply stated: "This is the absolute end. Gonna be a gay, trans Bond. The woke brigade won’t be able to help meddling."
New Spy?
Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson announced they had stepped back from their roles as long-term producers, marking the end of the 63-year reign the Broccoli family have had.
Under the new joint venture, Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the James Bond intellectual property rights.
The new venture grants Amazon MGM Studios creative control over future productions of the franchise, whilst maintaining the joint ownership structure with the franchise's long-term stewards.
The bombshell comes as speculation remains rife as to who will take over the role of Bond following Daniel Craig's departure after No Time to Die.
Several names have been touted for the role, with the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stuart Martin, James Norton, Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Theo James and Henry Cavill dominating the conversation.