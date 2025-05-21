EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Craig's Romp With Finnish Bond Girl 'Scrapped From Last 007 Film' As He Wanted Franchise to 'Go Woke'

Boyle had championed a more progressive Bond, while Craig and longtime 007 movie producer Barbara Broccoli reportedly clashed with the director over the film's tone and storyline.

"This was the latest sad chapter in Bond's journey," a source said. "The process of making the last Bond film was really painful, and this did nothing to help.

"Bosses wanted the franchise to be more woke under Daniel's orders and no-one could say no to him. It's why fans hated the final installment, as it saw the spy go soft at the end."

Bond movie casting director Debbie McWilliams, who has worked on the series since 1981, had spent 18 days in Finland meeting several actresses for the role.