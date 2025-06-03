Oasis Reunion Shock as Liam Gallagher is Hit By Astonishing Lovechild Maintenance Fee As She 'Seeks to Take Huge Bite Out of His Upcoming Tour Fortune'
The mother of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher's lovechild is demanding $ 670,000 per year from the rocker, as she bids to capitalize on his band’s money-spinning reunion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British singer’s lawyers tore into Liza Ghorbani's demands at a court hearing on Monday, claiming there was no reason why Gallagher should pay the "extreme expenses."
One Pricey Agreement?
Ghorbani wants a new agreement with Gallagher, 52, about their 12-year-old daughter Gemma, who has autism.
New York's Supreme Court was told he has paid more than $1million since a 2015 court order.
He later agreed to pay $240,000 towards Gemma’s school and autism-related expenses after being informed of her condition in 2021.
But Ghorbani is now demanding a total of about $ 670,000 a year from Gallagher to cover basic child support and expenses.
Under her new proposal, she would get $420,000 a year in child support, plus a further payment of $250,000.
"These Expenses Are Inappropriate'
But Gallagher’s lawyer, Judy Poller, told the court: "The child does have autism and Mr Gallagher appreciates the stresses and the challenges for the child.
"However, there needs to be a reality here... the fact is, they are seeking this money because Mr Gallagher is about to embark on a new musical adventure.
"He will be going on tour, and they are looking to capitalize."
She also said of 51-year-old Ghorbani: "She is looking for a $30,000-a-month residence so she can have a pool, $100,000-a-year live-in nanny, a vacation budget of $6,300.
"These expenses are not appropriate. This was never an intact family that had a lifestyle."
The musician, who fathered Gemma with the American journalist after she interviewed him, appeared at the hearing via video link.
Money-Spinning Reunion
Ghorbani’s lawyer, Amanda Creegan, says Gemma's needs are not being met.
She said they were back in court because Gallagher, whose band is set to earn $550million from their reunion tour this summer, had agreed to cover tuition fees only for two years, and that he refused to "come to the table."
Creegan said Gallagher has never met nor asked to meet Gemma, and he "doesn't talk to her, doesn't acknowledge her." And she accused Liam of lying about fees he had previously been paying.
She said: "About three days after she filed for the modification motion, he went on an X rant, where he called her a 'gold-digger' and he accused her of shaking him down, and lied about how much he was paying her, and violated the confidentiality agreement."
Judge Jeffrey Pearlman said he believed there was a settlement to be had and scheduled a private hearing for June 13.
Asked if he could make that date, Gallagher, in a black jacket, said: "Yeah, I'm good for that, any time."
He asked what time it would be in the U.K., then added: "That's all good, man. It’s cool."