Oasis Reunion Shock as Liam Gallagher is Hit By Astonishing Lovechild Maintenance Fee As She 'Seeks to Take Huge Bite Out of His Upcoming Tour Fortune'

Ghorbani wants a new agreement with Gallagher, 52, about their 12-year-old daughter Gemma, who has autism.

New York's Supreme Court was told he has paid more than $1million since a 2015 court order.

He later agreed to pay $240,000 towards Gemma’s school and autism-related expenses after being informed of her condition in 2021.

But Ghorbani is now demanding a total of about $ 670,000 a year from Gallagher to cover basic child support and expenses.

Under her new proposal, she would get $420,000 a year in child support, plus a further payment of $250,000.