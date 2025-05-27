EXCLUSIVE: Oasis Brothers 'Still so Estranged and Filled With Hatred' Warring Gallagher Siblings 'Will Have Separate Wings on Tour Private Jet'
It's old news the Oasis brothers spent years warring – but RadarOnline.com can reveal they are still virtually estranged.
And sources have told us extreme measures are being taken to make sure the pair don't have an air rage incident with each other on their upcoming reunion tour.
Liam Gallagher, 52, is set to reunite with his brother Noel Gallagher, 57, for Oasis' first tour in 15 years, but the pair’s long-standing animosity shows no signs of thawing.
Sibling Re-Rivalry
A newly surfaced image of a private jet branded with the band’s 'Oasis Live '25' logo recently surfaced – but while fans rejoiced at the idea of the Gallaghers flying together, sources tell us it will be far from happy families onboard.
Our band insider said: "They're not even pretending to get along. The jet's big enough for them to avoid each other entirely.
"They have stipulated to management they will have separate entourages, staff and wings in that jet as the truth is they still can't stand the sight of each other."
Another insider told RadarOnline.com: "This tour is a cash-grab from fans to make sure they have a pension, and the insurance people and management are going to do everything they can to keep it on the road without fights ruining the band again."
The Oasis tour kicks off on July 4 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and spans 41 dates across the UK, Europe, North America, Asia, and South America, concluding in São Paulo on November 23.
Separate Lives
Noel has been rehearsing with longtime bandmates Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and keyboardist Mikey Rowe in a London studio.
But meanwhile, Liam remains at his £4million villa in the south of France, focusing on solo preparations.
The Gallagher brothers' volatile relationship has been well-documented.
Their 2009 split was marked by a backstage altercation in Paris, where Noel accused Liam of "verbal and violent intimidation."
Noel later described the incident as "no physical violence but there was a lot of World Wrestling Federation stuff."
Despite the pair's continuing animosity, the reunion tour has generated massive excitement.
Tickets for the initial 17 UK and Ireland dates sold out within minutes, with resale prices reaching up to £6,000.
The tour is expected to generate around £100million for the Gallaghers and over £1billion for the global economy.
Oasis' tour setlist is anticipated to include classics such as Supersonic, Wonderwall and Don't Look Back in Anger.
Liam confirmed while the leaked setlist isn’t official "it's not far off."