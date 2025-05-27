EXCLUSIVE: Oasis Brothers 'Still so Estranged and Filled With Hatred' Warring Gallagher Siblings 'Will Have Separate Wings on Tour Private Jet'

A newly surfaced image of a private jet branded with the band’s 'Oasis Live '25' logo recently surfaced – but while fans rejoiced at the idea of the Gallaghers flying together, sources tell us it will be far from happy families onboard.

Our band insider said: "They're not even pretending to get along. The jet's big enough for them to avoid each other entirely.

"They have stipulated to management they will have separate entourages, staff and wings in that jet as the truth is they still can't stand the sight of each other."

Another insider told RadarOnline.com: "This tour is a cash-grab from fans to make sure they have a pension, and the insurance people and management are going to do everything they can to keep it on the road without fights ruining the band again."

The Oasis tour kicks off on July 4 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and spans 41 dates across the UK, Europe, North America, Asia, and South America, concluding in São Paulo on November 23.