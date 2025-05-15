Oasis Wildman Liam Gallagher to Be a Grandad Aged 52 — As Band Reunion Faces Being Derailed by His Custody Payment Battle
Wildman rocker Liam Gallagher is to become a grandad at the age of 52.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oasis frontman’s daughter Molly, 27, is expecting her first child after confirming her pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday, May 14.
Welcomed Into Liam's Family
Gallagher, who is gearing up for this band’s comeback tour this summer, reconnected with Molly in 2018 having previously been estranged from the model for 19 years.
He had a brief relationship with Molly's mom Lisa Moorish back in the late Nineties and did not play any role in her upbringing
However, in recent years the pair have become close – Molly has even taken his surname – and she's been integrated him into his family alongside his two sons Lennon, 25, and, Gene, 23,
The influencer, who is dating soccer player Nat Phillips, posted a snap of her bump on Instagram alongside the message: "Bulking Season."
Speaking about being estranged from Gallagher for so long, Molly insists she has no "anger" about the situation.
She said: "I don't have any anger. I'm actually thankful for how I was brought up with my mum and how my life's been.
"I wouldn't be who I am now if... it's all happened the way it was meant to happen. We just got on and I’m happy to have him now."
Custody Row Threatens Tour
Gallagher has another daughter, Gemma, 12, whom he shares with journalist Liza Ghorbani.
However, the singer has no relationship with his U.S.-based daughter and is currently embroiled in a messy custody battle which threatens to overshadow his band’s eagerly awaited reunion.
Ghorbani claims she needs more cash to bring up Gemma, despite a settlement being reached a decade ago
A source told us: "This is the last thing Liam needs with the Oasis reunion tour coming up. If his head is not totally in the game, it could really affect his performances on stage and derail the whole tour."
Gallagher previously branded his former U.S. lover a "gold digger", believing her bid to extract more cash out of him was sparked by the millions he's set to make when his band returns to the stage.
An insider told us: "It's clear that Liza and her legal team are hoping to cash in on Liam's big tour earnings.
"He's always been generous with his child maintenance, but now she's asking for even more money. It's causing Liam unnecessary stress as he prepares for the tour."
Oasis sensationally split in 2009 after a backstage bust-up – devastating their loyal fan base.
In the 14 years that have followed, a feud and bitter fighting has ensued with the brothers trading insults back and forth in interviews and social media.
But Gallagher and brother Noel, 57, are reuniting for a huge world tour, and have dates booked across the U.K., America, South America and Asia in 2025.