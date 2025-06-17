EXCLUSIVE: Ana de Armas Discovers the Best Thing About Dating Tom Cruise — And Funnily Enough, It's Nothing to Do With His Links to Scientology
Ana de Armas may be keeping quiet about her relationship with Tom Cruise, but those close to the actress say there's one thing she loves most about secretly dating the star.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal it's nothing to do with his love of stunts or the power he gets from being one of Scientology's biggest propagandusts.
Huge Benefit
Instead – it's cold, hard cash.
"Dating Tom means you can expect the most lavish gestures," a friend of the Ballerina star told us. "And he's all in with Ana – treating her to private helicopters, five-star experiences and tailor-made gifts.
"He doesn't do anything by halves and is going all-out to wow her – and she loves the perks that come with it."
The 37-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress has been linked to Cruise, 62, since February, when the pair were spotted having dinner in London around Valentine’s Day.
Speculation intensified after they appeared together at David Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash at the Michelin-starred Core by Clare Smyth in west London.
Days later, they were seen walking together in Hyde Park on de Armas's birthday, and sources say they've also recently holidayed in Madrid.
According to a source, Cruise bringing de Armas to Beckham's intimate event suggests the relationship is more than casual.
Intense Courtship
"Tom has known David for over two decades," the insider said. "He wouldn't bring someone to a private event like that unless it was serious. Everyone else was there with their partners – it was a proper, closed-off guest list."
Cruise has spent more than $11,000 flying de Armas from London to New York in his $1.5million helicopter – including a $4,000 booking at Heathrow's Windsor Suite for VIP check-in.
A source said: "Tom wants Ana to know she can have the best of the best. He's a gentleman and spares no expense when it comes to showing appreciation."
Despite the whirlwind romance reports, some have questioned whether the connection is more professional than personal.
A source said Mission: Impossible actor Cruise may simply be mentoring de Armas, as both are starring in major action releases this summer.
Cruise has returned in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, while de Armas leads Ballerina, a John Wick spin-off.
"She's no doubt tapped Tom up for tips on stunts and acting," a source said.
But our insider insisted: "They are definitely an item and Tom sees Ana as wife material."
Gushing Praise
De Armas herself has publicly praised Cruise before.
She's said: "I can appreciate what he does 100 percent now, and I totally get why he does it. He's so mind blowing."
Insiders also say Cruise is keen to cast De Armas in an upcoming project.
"He's developing a new film and has approached Ana to be his co-star," one source said. "As far as Tom is concerned, Ana is one of the best in the business. He wants her alongside him."
De Armas was previously in a high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck, 51, which began in early 2020 during the filming of Deep Water.
The couple split less than a year later.
An insider said: "Ben and Ana had a deep, fast bond during lockdown, but it just wasn't meant to last. He wishes her happiness and hopes she gets the family she wants."
Cruise, who has been married three times – to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes – was most recently linked to 37-year-old Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova.
That relationship ended in late 2023.
A source said: "It's very hard to be in Tom Cruise’s world. Typically, the women he dates are just starting to break through or have growing public profiles."