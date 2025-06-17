EXCLUSIVE: Ana de Armas Discovers the Best Thing About Dating Tom Cruise — And Funnily Enough, It's Nothing to Do With His Links to Scientology

Instead – it's cold, hard cash.

"Dating Tom means you can expect the most lavish gestures," a friend of the Ballerina star told us. "And he's all in with Ana – treating her to private helicopters, five-star experiences and tailor-made gifts.

"He doesn't do anything by halves and is going all-out to wow her – and she loves the perks that come with it."

The 37-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress has been linked to Cruise, 62, since February, when the pair were spotted having dinner in London around Valentine’s Day.

Speculation intensified after they appeared together at David Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash at the Michelin-starred Core by Clare Smyth in west London.

Days later, they were seen walking together in Hyde Park on de Armas's birthday, and sources say they've also recently holidayed in Madrid.

According to a source, Cruise bringing de Armas to Beckham's intimate event suggests the relationship is more than casual.