The Reason Tom Cruise and John Travolta 'Shut Up' About Scientology — And Why They Will 'Never Leave' Cult, According to Anti-Church Campaigner Leah Remini

Cruise has been a Scientologist for over 30 years. He was introduced to the organization through his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1986.

Remini previously claimed Cruise held a high status in the alien-mad cult – second only to leader David Miscavige – and alleged he was seen as "the savior of the free world."

While Cruise is one of the most famous Scientologist in the world, he hasn't publicly spoken about the organization in over a year.

But his lack of comments do not necessarily mean he's any less affiliated with Scientology – and some sources reportedly claim he and girlfriend Ana de Armas "discussed" what role the organization played in their relationship.

An insider said: "Ana was raised Catholic and her family are religious. She knows that her family would not accept Tom because of his beliefs. Ana and Tom have discussed this.

"His Scientologist beliefs are not a deal breaker for Ana. She is her own woman. And honestly, no one would be surprised if she took up Scientology."