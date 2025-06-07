The Reason Tom Cruise and John Travolta 'Shut Up' About Scientology — And Why They Will 'Never Leave' Cult, According to Anti-Church Campaigner Leah Remini
Former Scientologist Leah Remini has weighed in on prominent members Tom Cruise and John Travolta, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress claims Cruise and Travolta have stopped publicly speaking about the Church of Scientology in order to keep their money-spinning movie careers.
Self-Preservation
Remini gave her two cents on celebrities still affiliated with the organization in a blstering recent interview, during which she also spoke about allegedly being harassed by the organization.
When asked why she believed Cruise and Travolta stopped publicly speaking about Scientology, Remini suggested it was out of fear of losing their lucrative careers.
She said: "Because they're being exposed for what they truly believe in and realized, 'We better shut up, or we're not going to have careers.'
"But that doesn't mean that they aren't in agreement with its policies."
'They Need Scientology'
The King of Queens star – who left the organization in 2013 after being a member for 35 years – was also asked if she believed Cruise or Travolta would ever follow in her footsteps and part ways with Scientology.
She added: "I used to hope a lot of these people would, but now I feel like they need Scientology.
"I don't know if they'd make it in the real world."
Cruise has been a Scientologist for over 30 years. He was introduced to the organization through his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1986.
Remini previously claimed Cruise held a high status in the alien-mad cult – second only to leader David Miscavige – and alleged he was seen as "the savior of the free world."
While Cruise is one of the most famous Scientologist in the world, he hasn't publicly spoken about the organization in over a year.
But his lack of comments do not necessarily mean he's any less affiliated with Scientology – and some sources reportedly claim he and girlfriend Ana de Armas "discussed" what role the organization played in their relationship.
An insider said: "Ana was raised Catholic and her family are religious. She knows that her family would not accept Tom because of his beliefs. Ana and Tom have discussed this.
"His Scientologist beliefs are not a deal breaker for Ana. She is her own woman. And honestly, no one would be surprised if she took up Scientology."
Meanwhile, Travolta has been a devout Scientologist since 1975.
While he was raised Catholic, Travolta converted to Scientology when he was 21-years-old after a co-star introduced him to the organization.
At the time, girlfriend Joan Prather said the Urban Cowboy star was "extremely unhappy and not doing well."
After he signed up for the Hubbard Qualified Scientologist Course at the Celebrity Centre, Travolta reportedly said his career took off and he landed iconic roles including Grease and Saturday Night Fever.
RadarOnline.com also revealed how Remini also claimed in her chat about her time with the group – and the fallout since she quit – that bosses targeted her with a death threat and subjected her to constant harassment.
But spokesperson for the organization told us Remini has spent years spreading what they called "false allegations against her former religion."
A spokesperson for the organization added: "It is telling that not a single shred of evidence has surfaced in all that time to support her claims.
"Her latest false accusations are likewise made from whole cloth."
The spokesperson also said Remini "will owe" Scientology a "looming large attorney fee award."