'They Tried to Kill Me!' Leah Remini Claims Scientology Bosses Wanted Her Murdered — And Left Her Daughter Needing Therapy After 'Tapping Her Phone'

The actress reportedly said: "It's difficult to say it's gotten easier when I have a multimillion-dollar organization terrorizing me and my family.

"I'm hunted. My daughter is followed. There is constant surveillance."

Remini further claimed the organization harassed "my underage daughter online" and "(used) a Scientology term that means to kill me (and) basically to erase me from the face of the earth."

She explained her hands have been tied because, "When you talk to a lawyer, they say, 'It's going to cost you more to defend yourself than to pay them off.' And Scientology knows that."