'They Tried to Kill Me!' Leah Remini Claims Scientology Bosses Wanted Her Murdered — And Left Her Daughter Needing Therapy After 'Tapping Her Phone'
Leah Remini has accused the Church of Scientology of putting a target on her back and surveilling her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The King of Queens star opened up about the alleged harassment she and her daughter Sofia, 20, have faced since she left the organization, including alleged death threats.
Remini left Scientology in 2013 after being a member for 35 years. She was 13 years old when her mother joined the organization.
She filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology in 2023, in which she claimed she and her daughter were being harassed by the organization.
In an explosive new interview, Remini said the harassment has been nonstop.
'Constant Surveillance'
The actress reportedly said: "It's difficult to say it's gotten easier when I have a multimillion-dollar organization terrorizing me and my family.
"I'm hunted. My daughter is followed. There is constant surveillance."
Remini further claimed the organization harassed "my underage daughter online" and "(used) a Scientology term that means to kill me (and) basically to erase me from the face of the earth."
She explained her hands have been tied because, "When you talk to a lawyer, they say, 'It's going to cost you more to defend yourself than to pay them off.' And Scientology knows that."
Daughter is 'Constantly Petrified'
When asked how her 20-year-old daughter has handled being harassed, Remini said she reminds her daily, "Ma'am, be aware."
Remini said Sofia is "constantly petrified that her phone is being tapped," to the point that she "had to get her help for that."
The actress noted her daughter is "OK" now after going to therapy, adding: "We got through a rough patch. It takes a toll."
Organization Denies Harassment
A spokesperson for the organization not only denied Remini's claims, but alleged she's the one who has harassed the organization.
They said: "For years Ms. Remini has repeated ad nauseam unsupported and untrue allegations to monetize her hate campaign against the Church of Scientology.
"There has never existed a shred of evidence to support, let alone prove, any of her outlandish claims.
"Contrary to Ms. Remini's representations, the Church has never committed or conspired to commit these crimes, and no evidence exists to suggest otherwise. The Church is not 'surveilling' or doing anything to Ms. Remini. On the contrary, she is harassing her former church."
The organization also denied "tapping" Sofia's phone and said: "All allegations of harassment, break-ins and other salacious alleged conduct are false."
Despite Remini claiming she and her loved one have been under "constant surveillance," she did not regret leaving the organization.
She said: "There are good days and bad days, but in general, it’s been worth it. My heart has opened up so much."
While reflecting on her "healing journey" since leaving the organization, Remini said she has "learned just how strong I really was" and that she "was willing to stand up for what I believed in."