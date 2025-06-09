Ben Affleck Submits Jennifer Lopez to Humiliation by Taking Multi-Million Divorce Pay Cut Settlement to Get Her Out of His Life
Ben Affleck is willing to make a huge loss on the former home he shared with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez just to cut the diva out of his life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal The Accountant star, 52, wants to sell the former couple’s Beverly Hills mansion under its current value to finally shift it, cutting the final ties he has with the singer in a move which is set to humiliate the actress.
Humiliating Move
After officially finalizing their divorce last April, the property was put on the market in July for $60.8million, however, when they struggled to find a buyer, the exes slashed the price by a further $8million, but that still hasn't lured a successful buyer.
Now, according to an inside source, Affleck is willing to stomach an even bigger price cut if it means finally being free of the single thing binding him to his short-lived union with Lopez, 55.
The source said: "Ben and J-Lo slashed the price on their Beverly Hills mansion for $8million less than they paid for it, but this is nothing to Ben.
"He really just wants this to be sold so that he can cut the final cord that keeps him and Jennifer intertwined."
Dream Home
The couple purchased the three-story, 38,000 square-foot abode in May 2023 for $60.8million in cash.
Known as Crestview Manor, the lavish estate includes a 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom main house, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a caretaker's house, and a 12-car garage.
The property also boasts a home bar, gym, sports lounge, boxing ring, basketball and pickleball courts, and parking for up to 80 vehicles.
The home had seemed like a fairytale dream for the couple, with an expansive layout ideal for accommodating Ben's children, Violet, 19; Finn, 16; and Samuel, 13, and Lopez's 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme.
Gone Their Separate Ways
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Disgraced Rapper Threatened Ex-Girlfriend To Continue 'Freak Offs' After She Begged For a Break in Chilling New Audio — 'I Am Not a Porn Star'
But the source revealed the abode actually "caused drama" in their marriage because the Argo director "never wanted to shell out that much for this home to begin with."
Both the Gone Girl star and the Hustlers actress have since moved into their own homes after settling their divorce.
The same month their marital home was listed, Ben began renting a bachelor pad in his beloved Brentwood neighborhood, near first wife Jennifer Garner and his kids, for $100,000 a month.
He later moved out of the rental and purchased a home, also in the Los Angeles suburb, for $20million.
Meanwhile, Lopez secured a lavish $21million estate in the exclusive Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills last February.
As their $68million Beverly Hills home still sits on the market, a second source revealed that Ben is ready to "move on, get the sale over with and worry about things that are important."
A source said: "Ben has to grow and move on. He just wants to live his life that, for the most part, has been very fortunate. Ben has had a lot of wins, and with that comes a few losses."