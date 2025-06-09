Your tip
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Submits Jennifer Lopez to Humiliation by Taking Multi-Million Divorce Pay Cut Settlement to Get Her Out of His Life

Split photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is desperate to sell the former marital home he shared with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and is willing to take a huge financial hit to cut ties with the singer.

June 9 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck is willing to make a huge loss on the former home he shared with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez just to cut the diva out of his life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal The Accountant star, 52, wants to sell the former couple’s Beverly Hills mansion under its current value to finally shift it, cutting the final ties he has with the singer in a move which is set to humiliate the actress.

Humiliating Move

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Affleck will pay for millions to be slashed from house price in order to shift it.

After officially finalizing their divorce last April, the property was put on the market in July for $60.8million, however, when they struggled to find a buyer, the exes slashed the price by a further $8million, but that still hasn't lured a successful buyer.

Now, according to an inside source, Affleck is willing to stomach an even bigger price cut if it means finally being free of the single thing binding him to his short-lived union with Lopez, 55.

The source said: "Ben and J-Lo slashed the price on their Beverly Hills mansion for $8million less than they paid for it, but this is nothing to Ben.

"He really just wants this to be sold so that he can cut the final cord that keeps him and Jennifer intertwined."

Dream Home

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Lopez had bright hopes for the property after purchasing it in 2023.

The couple purchased the three-story, 38,000 square-foot abode in May 2023 for $60.8million in cash.

Known as Crestview Manor, the lavish estate includes a 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom main house, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a caretaker's house, and a 12-car garage.

The property also boasts a home bar, gym, sports lounge, boxing ring, basketball and pickleball courts, and parking for up to 80 vehicles.

The home had seemed like a fairytale dream for the couple, with an expansive layout ideal for accommodating Ben's children, Violet, 19; Finn, 16; and Samuel, 13, and Lopez's 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Gone Their Separate Ways

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Their old marital home now sits vacant after both Affleck and Lopez bought new properties

But the source revealed the abode actually "caused drama" in their marriage because the Argo director "never wanted to shell out that much for this home to begin with."

Both the Gone Girl star and the Hustlers actress have since moved into their own homes after settling their divorce.

The same month their marital home was listed, Ben began renting a bachelor pad in his beloved Brentwood neighborhood, near first wife Jennifer Garner and his kids, for $100,000 a month.

He later moved out of the rental and purchased a home, also in the Los Angeles suburb, for $20million.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lopez secured a lavish $21million estate in the exclusive Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills.

Meanwhile, Lopez secured a lavish $21million estate in the exclusive Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills last February.

As their $68million Beverly Hills home still sits on the market, a second source revealed that Ben is ready to "move on, get the sale over with and worry about things that are important."

A source said: "Ben has to grow and move on. He just wants to live his life that, for the most part, has been very fortunate. Ben has had a lot of wins, and with that comes a few losses."

