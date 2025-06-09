Ben Affleck Submits Jennifer Lopez to Humiliation by Taking Multi-Million Divorce Pay Cut Settlement to Get Her Out of His Life

After officially finalizing their divorce last April, the property was put on the market in July for $60.8million, however, when they struggled to find a buyer, the exes slashed the price by a further $8million, but that still hasn't lured a successful buyer.

Now, according to an inside source, Affleck is willing to stomach an even bigger price cut if it means finally being free of the single thing binding him to his short-lived union with Lopez, 55.

The source said: "Ben and J-Lo slashed the price on their Beverly Hills mansion for $8million less than they paid for it, but this is nothing to Ben.

"He really just wants this to be sold so that he can cut the final cord that keeps him and Jennifer intertwined."