EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Cancer Terror — With Health Fears Erupting for 'Mission: Impossible' Star After Fans Spot One Distressing Detail in New Photos
Tom Cruise is secretly trapped in a terrifying cancer nightmare, according to insiders and medical experts close to the Top Gun star.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old actor is showing subtle signs of having recently undergone a surgical procedure to remove skin cancer from the right side of nose.
Cancer Scare
Manhattan internist Dr. Stuart Fischer said: "The scar on his nose does carry the signs of the aftermath of Mohs surgery.
"If (the cancer) recurs or spreads, that would require extensive reconstructive surgery to protect the nose and his face — which is a key calling card for his profession.
"If kept unattended it could end his career."
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a Florida longevity specialist, added: "The scars on his face are very consistent with those made by surgeons who have removed tissue to test for skin cancer."
'Skin Cancer Test'
Mirkin adds "if the test for cancer proved positive, it could be one of three possibilities: slow-moving, non-lethal basal cell cancer, usually caused by sun exposure; more serious and potentially lethal squamous cell cancer; deadly melanoma, which has more dire outcomes."
Following the photos emergence, the opinions of five physicians has been sought – and four of them believe Cruise looks like he's had Mohs surgery, or a procedure that cuts away skin cancer in this layers while ideally not disturbing the healthy skin that surrounds it.
The fifth believes the scar is the result of recent rhinoplasty surgery.
Florida-based plastic surgeon Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein said: "A scar is here could be related to having skin cancer removed.
"Sometimes when putting the skin back together, an incision might be needed in that area. If so, I hope Tom is doing well."
Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, a San Francisco-based plastic surgeon, concurs with that analysis of Cruise's scar, saying a nose job "would involve an incision on the inside of the nose, a close rhinoplasty, or within the columella, the skin between the nostrils" – and not where the apparent scar currently sits on his nose.
Kaplan added: "It may be from the removal of a small skin cancer, possibly Mohs surgery."
Haunted By Cancer In His Family
It isn't the first time Cruise has grappled with the dangers and terror of potentially developing cancer.
In 1984, his father and namesake Tom Cruise Mapother, tragically died at the youthful age 49 from rectal cancer – a type of hereditary cancer that can be ignited by gene changes that are passed from generation to the next.
A Hollywood insider said: "Tom has lived in the shadow of this horror and the accompanying danger for over a decade.
"Of course, he’s not one to live in fear – no, not him – but the specter of rectal cancer does give him a pause, especially when there is evidence of actual cancer on his body.
"I don’t expect him to slow down in the least, though.
"I'm sure we’ll see him jumping out of buildings and dangling from moving planes for some time to come."