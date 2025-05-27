EXCLUSIVE: The Heartbreaking Reason Behind Tom Cruise's 'Relentless' Pursuit of Ana de Armas — 'He Wants Another Child to Make up For Estrangement From Suri'

Tom Cruise has been relentlessly pursuing Ana de Armas as his next girlfriend – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the tragic reason behind his chase.

The 62-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor has been linked to Blonde star de Armas, 37, since February, when they were spotted enjoying dinner together on Valentine’s Day.

In recent weeks, the pair have been seen traveling together, including a helicopter landing in London just days before de Armas’ birthday.

But their growing closeness has sparked speculation about a deeper emotional motivation behind Cruise’s ‘relentless’ pursuit – which we can now reveal is linked to his long-standing rift with daughter Suri Cruise, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.