EXCLUSIVE: The Heartbreaking Reason Behind Tom Cruise's 'Relentless' Pursuit of Ana de Armas — 'He Wants Another Child to Make up For Estrangement From Suri'
Tom Cruise has been relentlessly pursuing Ana de Armas as his next girlfriend – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the tragic reason behind his chase.
The 62-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor has been linked to Blonde star de Armas, 37, since February, when they were spotted enjoying dinner together on Valentine’s Day.
In recent weeks, the pair have been seen traveling together, including a helicopter landing in London just days before de Armas’ birthday.
But their growing closeness has sparked speculation about a deeper emotional motivation behind Cruise’s ‘relentless’ pursuit – which we can now reveal is linked to his long-standing rift with daughter Suri Cruise, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.
Family Estrangement
Cruise has reportedly not been in contact with Suri for more than a decade.
A source told us: "Tom wants another child to make up for estrangement from Suri — and sees Ana as the perfect mom.
"He also wants to start a new family as a 'do-over' as he sees what happened with Suri as a failure, and he likes to come out on top at whatever the cost."
Sources close to Suri have said "Tom does not exist to her."
One added: "Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer."
The father-daughter relationship fell apart after Holmes filed for divorce in 2012, quickly distancing their daughter from the Church of Scientology, in which Cruise remains deeply involved.
Despite a divorce agreement that allowed Cruise frequent visitation rights, he was last seen publicly with Suri during a trip to Disneyland in 2012.
Even though he later told a court he called her regularly, he acknowledged going over three months without seeing her while filming All You Need Is Kill in London.
"Unfortunately in this situation it was impossible," he once said in a court deposition. "You have to work at it. I've gotten very good at it. I tell wonderful stories."
While Cruise shares a strained bond with Suri, he remains close with his adopted children, Connor Cruise, 29, and Isabella Cruise, 31, from his previous marriage to Nicole Kidman.
Both children remain affiliated with Scientology and were reportedly raised primarily by their father after his 2001 divorce from Kidman.
When Connor married in 2019, Nicole was not invited.
A source said: "Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor's wedding because she's considered a 'suppressive person' by the church."
De Armas, who was previously linked to Ben Affleck, 52, has expressed a desire to start a family – so Cruise may be in luck.
She reportedly ended her relationship with Batman actor Affleck in 2021 over his unwillingness to have more children.
Perfect Mom?
A source said at the time: "She is in her 30s. It was a deal-breaker."
De Armas, who has no children, appears to be drawn to Cruise's protective nature.
A source said: "Tom makes Ana feel safe and that is very important to her."
Friends of the Cuban-born actress suggest she is drawn to older men and enjoys a quieter lifestyle.
"Ana has a thing for older men and Tom fits the bill of her type," one said. "Being affectionate with someone is not something that Ana would do for a role."