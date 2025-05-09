EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Launches Campaign to Star as Phil Spector in Upcoming Biopic About Murderer's Ronette's Rock 'n Roll Singer's Wife to Be Played by Zendaya
Tom Cruise wants a piece of Zendaya's action, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The megastar is begging for a key role in her upcoming biopic about The Ronettes singer Ronnie Spector.
Be Her Baby
Cruise, 62, has long been fascinated with Ronnie's one-time husband, Phil Spector, the legendary music producer who was found guilty of murder in 2018 and sentenced to 19 years in prison – where he later died.
In March it was announced Zendaya, 28, would fill Ronnie's shoes in an adaptation of the singer's autobiography, Be My Baby. The film is expected to focus on the formation of The Ronettes, who were eventually scooped up by Phil's record label.
Phil and Ronnie began having an affair soon after she was signed to his label in 1963 and married in 1968.
However, Ronnie alleged in her 1990 memoir that following their marriage, Phil subjected her to years of psychological torment and sabotaged her career by forbidding her to perform. By 1974 they had divorced.
Cruising for a Role
The relationship and its aftermath are set to be major pieces of the pic, and Cruise is already lobbying to play Phil.
A source said: "Zendaya’s commitment to play Ronnie Spector has sent Tom’s antenna up about the whole project because he once dreamed of playing Phil Spector himself."
Indeed, Cruise considered making a movie about the music mogul in the late 1990s with friend and frequent collaborator Cameron Crowe. And that was years before Spector’s life erupted in scandal.
Phil was found guilty of shooting House of Blues hostess Lana Clarkson at his home and was sent to prison, where he died in 2021 at age 81.
The insider added: "Prior to Phil’s high-profile court case, Tom became an expert on everything about Phil and Ronnie's story and how they made musical history together."
Going All In
The Jerry Maguire star is said to have spent years futilely trying to get the Spector story made into a movie when he was still in his 30s and 40s. He's now likely too old to play an early Phil but still wants a shot.
"Even though Tom is likely too old to play Phil in his prime now, that whole world — and especially Ronnie’s incredible journey — still fascinates him," the source confessed.
"And when Tom gets into something, he goes all in. No doubt he’s going to be sniffing around Zendaya’s project as things progress."
Zendaya, who is also producing the film, was able to get the approval of the most important person. Before her death in 2022, Ronnie hand-selected her to share her story.
With momentum now on her side, our source said The Greatest Showman star should consider adding Cruise to the flick and would be wise to tap into his knowledge about the material.
"Tom is already intrigued about what she is going to be doing with this story, and it wouldn’t hurt to have his star power on her side," the insider said. "It could be a win-win for her."