EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Launches Campaign to Star as Phil Spector in Upcoming Biopic About Murderer's Ronette's Rock 'n Roll Singer's Wife to Be Played by Zendaya

Cruise, 62, has long been fascinated with Ronnie's one-time husband, Phil Spector, the legendary music producer who was found guilty of murder in 2018 and sentenced to 19 years in prison – where he later died.

In March it was announced Zendaya, 28, would fill Ronnie's shoes in an adaptation of the singer's autobiography, Be My Baby. The film is expected to focus on the formation of The Ronettes, who were eventually scooped up by Phil's record label.

Phil and Ronnie began having an affair soon after she was signed to his label in 1963 and married in 1968.

However, Ronnie alleged in her 1990 memoir that following their marriage, Phil subjected her to years of psychological torment and sabotaged her career by forbidding her to perform. By 1974 they had divorced.